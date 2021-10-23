Brian Laundrie Autopsy Results Leave Questions on Cause of Death

Brian Laundrie’s autopsy has been completed, as confirmed by several reports. According to TMZ, no cause of death could be determined. The bones of the late person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito, his ex-girlfriend, have been transferred to an anthropologist for more evaluation after no cause of death could be determined.

According to Laundrie family lawyer Steven Bertolino, the coroner wrapped up the autopsy on Friday and shared the lack of findings related to the deceased. As TMZ notes, anthropologists are brought to investigations when decomposition is too advanced for details to be determined through the softer tissues.

The parents of fugitive Brian Laundrie, ventured into Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park today, where Fox News Digital saw an officer apparently tell parents that law enforcement "might have found something." @FoxNews @FoxNewsDigital #gabbypetitio #BrianLaundrie pic.twitter.com/KNo9WZyM5a — Laura Ingle (@lauraingle) October 20, 2021

Laundrie’s remains were identified on Wednesday after investigators came upon them on a Florida trail alongside his backpack and notebook. The FBI was able to identify the remains due to dental records and noted that the remains had been located in an underwater area. Investigators also determined he had been dead for “several weeks” amid the manhunt.

Investigators also added that the area where Laundrie’s remains were discovered is full of alligators, with photos shared by RadarOnline featuring several of the animals inhabiting the area. Laundrie was last seen on September 13 after telling his parents he was off the Carlton Reserve near their home for a hike.

JUST IN: The FBI has confirmed that remains found in a Florida nature reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, the fiancée of Gabby Petito. Laundrie went missing last month. https://t.co/1WXS5prBeb — CNN (@CNN) October 21, 2021

Laundrie’s disappearance came on the heels of the discovery of ex-girlfriend Gabby Petito’s body in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. The ex-boyfriend returned home without her, raising questions about his involvement in the death of Petito or his knowledge of her last known whereabouts. Laundrie had refused to answer questions before going missing.

Petito’s cause of death was determined to be strangulation and ruled a homicide, intensifying scrutiny toward Laundrie and his family around his disappearance. Several high-profile media figures have targeted Laundrie’s family as attention grew on the case. This includes former reality star Dog the Bounty Hunter and America’s Most Wanted alum John Walsh.