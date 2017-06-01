Bounty Hunters Close In On Fugitive At Car Dealership, Fatal Shootout Ensues

A shocking new video has emerged showing the moment when two bounty hunters encountered a Minnesota fugitive they were looking for, a deadly shootout ensued at a car dealership in Greenville, Texas.

On Tuesday, bounty hunters Fidel Garcia Jr. and Gabriel Bernal were killed along with a fugitive named Ramon Hutchinson, according to Daily Mail. In the video, Garcia and Bernal cornered Hutchinson in a glassed in office on the car dealership’s showroom floor.

After the group of men shout back and forth at one another, a woman can be heard yelling “No!”

The bounty hunters then get closer to Hutchinson and attempt to apprehend him. Several gunshots can be heard as the bystander who was filming the scene fled away to safety.

US Fugitive Recovery and Extradition, a private Minnesota-based company, states that Hutchinson was wanted on fourth-degree assault on a police officer and disarming an officer.

The bounty hunters were searching for Hutchinson after he failed to make an appearance for his March court date in Minneapolis. In doing so, the fugitive forfeited a $50,000 bond.

A tip led investigators to learn that Hutchinson fled to Texas when he was supposed to be in court. Garcia and Bernal, who are licensed private investigators in Corpus Christi, were were then hired to recover the fugitive.

The bounty hunters located a vehicle that they believed belonged to Hutchinson. They placed a tracking device on the car, according to CBS DFW.

Garcia and Bernal feared that Hutchinson found out they were on his tail when he drove 50 miles northeast of Dallas in order to trade in his car at a Nissan dealership. Fearing that Hutchinson would escape them, the bounty hunters decided to move in and arrest the criminal.

The dealership is owned by Rick Ford, said the bounty hunters announced that they were federal agents. While bounty hunters working for bail-bondsmen have broad powers of arrest and search under the law, they are not classified as government agents.

“We were told they were federal agents so we didn’t ask them to leave,” Ford said. “They were dressed casual. We thought they were plainclothes officers.”

When the bounty hunters attempted to put handcuffs on Hutchinson, he pulled out a gun. Bullets began to fly in the dealership, and when all was said and done, all three of them died in the altercation. Fortunately, no other bystanders were injured.