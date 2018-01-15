3 Arrested After Woman Was Killed in Botched Murder-For-Hire Plot

After a shocking investigation, authorities in Florida say the wrong person was killed in a failed murder-for-hire plot set up by a scorned woman.

ABC News reports Ishnar Lopez-Ramos was angry that the man she loved was in a relationship with another woman. In order to get revenge, she hired 22-year-old Alexis Ramos-Rivera and his 22-year-old girlfriend, Glorianmarie Quinones Montes, to kill the woman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson tells media that the pair tracked down a woman by the name of Janice Zengotita-Torres, who they assumed was the on their hit list, but actually only worked with the target.

“I get emotional because it touches me so deeply that one of our citizens was killed in such a manner over a mistaken identification and in the end it appears to be a lover’s triangle,” Gibson said on Friday.

Authorities further report that despite knowing Zengotitia-Torres was not the right person, they continued their plot, driving the woman to another location, covering her in duct tape and garbage bags, and beat her to death until she suffocated.

Police say the pair then drove Zengotita-Torres’ vehicle to Ormond Beach and dumped her body. They later abandoned her car, which cable workers eventually found Monday morning. The victim was married and a mother to a 14-year-old.

Authorities arrested Lopez on Friday after she was caught on surveillance camera allegedly wearing clothing from Zengotita-Torres, while trying to use the victim’s ATM card.

The three have been charged with murder after confessing to the crime.