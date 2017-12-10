LOOK: Santa Speedo Run on First Snowy Day of the Season

The people of Boston got a chance to show off their New England toughness this weekend, as the 2017 Santa Speedo Run lined up with the season’s first snowfall. Over one hundred Santa impersonators took to the street, braving the 30-degree day in little more than underwear.

No, I was NOT running! 😂😂😂 #santaspeedorun #Boston #boylston A post shared by Kyle Feldman (@klmfeldman) on Dec 9, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

It looks like everyone was at least granted the concession of sneakers.

The runners raised over $76,000 for the PlayBall Foundation, which makes sports activities available for under-privileged middle school students in the Boston area.

Still, the runners must have been feeling pretty charitable to make the one mile jog through Boston with that much bare skin showing.

It’s wonderful day for a charity run … … … #santaspeedorun #bostonsantaspeedorun #justnewenglandthings #christmas #chairty A post shared by Abby (@origamigirlshirory) on Dec 9, 2017 at 10:10am PST

Santa speedo run in Boston today. #snowcantstopus #santaspeedorun #boston #santaspeedorun2017 A post shared by Vivi Liputra (@vivilip) on Dec 9, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

Meanwhile, back in Boston… #santarun #santaspeedorun #newburystreet #tistheseason🎄 A post shared by Childs Gallery, Boston (@childsgallery) on Dec 9, 2017 at 10:57am PST

The run combines some of Boston‘s most beloved pastimes, including sports, charity and showing the rest of the country how much cold and snow they can endure. For that purpose, the event couldn’t have been scheduled on a better day. Boston got close to seven inches of snowfall on Saturday, and experts think that’s just the beginning of a long New England winter.