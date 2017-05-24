A Boston Journalist Is Deservedly Getting Slammed For Awful Tweets After Manchester Attack

A freelance journalist’s tweets about the Manchester Arena bombing have gone viral, but in the worst possible way. David Leavitt tweeted a series of remarkably inappropriate jokes centered around the tragedy, which occurred during an Ariana Grande concert, and Twitter users slammed him.

“MULTIPLE CONFIRMED FATALITIES at Manchester Arena. Last time I listened to Ariana Grande I almost died too,” Leavitt said in a now-deleted tweet.

As if that wasn’t enough, he kept touching on the issue with awful jokes and showed little remorse.

“Honestly, for over a year I thought an Ariana Grande was something you ordered at Starbucks,” he tweeted as the outrage started to pour in. “Too soon?”

Honestly, for over a year I thought an Ariana Grande was something you ordered at Starbucks. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 22, 2017

Too soon? — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 23, 2017

Leavitt, who freelances out of Boston, then tweeted a screenshot of his Twitter app notifying him of all his notifications, which came off as bragging to some.

“I’ve forwarded your recent tweets on to the websites you mention that you write for and I hope others do the same,” one Twitter user said.

Finally, after an onslaught of anger, Leavitt deleted the tweet and apologized.

“Sorry 4 offending,” he wrote. “Didn’t realize the magnitude of the tragedy. I always make stupid jokes about whatevers trending. Condolences 2 families”

Sorry 4 offending. Didn’t realize the magnitude of the tragedy. I always make stupid jokes about whatevers trending. Condolences 2 families — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 23, 2017

However, that wasn’t enough for some users. Leavitt tried to tweet about a myriad of different topics on Tuesday, but Twitter users kept calling him out.

Numerous celebrities have sounded off on the attack that left 22 people dead and 59 injured, including Salma Hayek and Kaley Cuoco.

Grande also issued a statement on the bombing saying, “from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

