Bomb Squad Called to Queen Elizabeth's Home in Scotland

A bomb squad was called to one of Queen Elizabeth's homes on Tuesday after a suspicious item was delivered. As a result, a man was arrested who authorities believe is linked to the incident. The U.K. bomb squad rushed to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland to investigate the issue.

"We were called to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Abbey Strand, Edinburgh, around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, 23 March, following a report of a suspicious item. Following examination by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), it was made safe," a police Scotland spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News according to E!. "A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. There was no threat to the public and enquires are ongoing into the full circumstances."

No one was harmed in the process of the investigation and no one from the royal family was home at the time. In fact, the Queen only spends about a week there during the summer when she attends a number of events that celebrate Scottish culture and history. As for the identity of the man arrested and details on when exactly he was taken into custody has not been made public thus far.'

Since the pandemic started, the 94-year-old Queen and her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip have been living full-time at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. The two use to call Buckingham Palace home, and there is no word on whether they'll move back or not.

Over the years, there have been a number of incidents involving both men and women trying to sneak into the walls of royal households. The most famous one was pulled off by a man named Michael Fagan in 1982 when he managed to leap over the walls at Buckingham Palace, climb through a window and broke into a room where the monarch was in bed. Netflix's show, The Crown, implements a number of real life incidents into their show and this one made it into the fourth season.

There's been a lot of scandal surrounding the royal family these days since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped forward to call out senior members. The two announced in 2020 they would be stepping down as senior members, but eventually stepped away altogether after they claim they were unsupported and protected. The two sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all style interview, making it the first time Prince Harry has given so many scandalous details about his family.