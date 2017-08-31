Bodybuilder Dallas McCarver Dies After Apparently Choking on Food

Professional bodybuilder, Dallas McCarver, has reportedly died after apparently choking on food.

TMZ reports that the 26-year-old superstar known as “Big Country” was found unconscious by a friend in his Florida home Monday evening.

McCarver’s girlfriend, WWE star Dana Brooke, says that the cause of death is believed to be choking on food. Brooke told TMZ that she spoke to McCarver on the phone shortly before he was found. She says he told her he was going to make dinner and that his last words to her were, “I love you. Goodbye.”

Brooke says she is being told that there are no signs of foul play and that it does not appear that McCarver tried to harm himself.

Brooke shared a mirror selfie with McCarver on Instagram earlier in the day on Monday, calling McCarver “one of the most genuine people I have ever met.”

McCarver shared an Instagram video at the gym before his reported death on Monday, doing chest presses with 160-pound dumbbells.

Earlier this year, the bodybuilder experienced a health scare in March when he collapsed onstage at the 2017 Arnold Classic Australia.

At 6’1″ and nearly 300 pounds, McCarver was well known for his strength and work ethic in the weight room. Last year, he placed eighth in the 2016 Mr. Olympia contest, and he became famous in the bodybuilding world in 2011 when he burst onto the scene and placed first in the NPC Hub City Fitness Quest Jr. Heavyweight category.