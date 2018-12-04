Bob Dole Rises From Wheelchair to Salute George H.W. Bush During Visitation

During the visitation for George H.W. Bush, former Senator Bob Dole rose from his wheelchair to salute his fallen compatriot.

In a clip from the former President’s memorial, 95-year-old Dole could be seen being helped to his feet so that he could salute Bush one last time.

The moment was captured on CSPAN and shared to Twitter by Axios.

President Bush’s son, Jeb Bush, shared the clip and commented on how “incredible” it was. He then thanked Dole for the profound gesture.

Many others have commented on the clip as well, sharing how deeply moved by it they were.

“The dignified way that these great men carry themselves and the respect that show one another gives us a glimpse of why their generation is the greatest Generation,” one person wrote.

“That made me cry,” someone else tweeted. “I can disagree about policy but I want to be able to still believe the leaders are honest and want to put the people and countries welfare ahead of their own. None are perfect but head and shoulders above the people in office now.”

“I see these men – good men, honorable men, and never mind politics – who were the political icons of my formative years in the twilight of their lives and I see an era ending,” another user commented. “We owe them a debt of gratitude we can never repay. God bless them all, and thank you.”

Former President Bush died on Nov. 30 at the age of 94. His spokesman, Jim McGrath, announced his passing with a statement released to the press.

“George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018,” McGrath wrote.

“He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline Robinson ‘Robin’ Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William or ‘Bucky’ Bush,” the statement concluded.