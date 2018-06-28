Blood Moon Predicted to Bring the End of the World According to Religious Leaders

The blood moon is going to bring more than just a spectacular sight in the night sky, according to religious leaders who believe the event will also mark the end of the world.

On July 27, stargazers across Europe, Asia, Australia, and the southern parts of North and South America will be treated to a double dose of astronomical events: the blood moon and a total lunar eclipse. According to some religious leaders and doomsday preppers, though, stargazes should be prepping their underground bunkers rather than digging out their telescopes.

The encroaching apocalypse theory was originally made famous by Christian ministers John Hagee and Mark Biltz, who point to the tetrad, or four consecutive lunar eclipses beginning in 2014 with six full moons in between, and two passages in the Bible as evidence that the end is near, according to the Mirror.

“The sun will be turned to darkness and the moon to blood before the coming of the great and glorious day of the Lord,” Acts 2:20 reads.

The second indicator of the apocalypse lies in passage 6:12 of Book of Revelation, the only book in the New Testament canon that is an apocalyptic document.

“I looked when He broke the sixth seal, and there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth made of hair, and the whole moon became like blood,” the passage reads.

While the biblical passages do seem to align with the astronomical events set to happen next month, astronomers and other experts promise that no tragic event will come as a result of the blood moon, claiming that the theory is simply a myth.

This is far from the first time that occurrences in the sky have seemingly spelled doom for humanity. Months ago it was rumored that the world would meet its demise on April 23, when a nonexistent planet dubbed Nibiru was set to crash into the Earth, according to David Meade.

Speculation of the apocalypse stemmed from Book of Revelation passage 12:1-2, which “a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of 12 star” would appear in the sky. The woman was thought to be Virgo, and on April 23, the sun and moon were positioned inside Virgo constellation.

Ultimately, the theory proved to be another apocalyptic dead end, though late theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking painted another picture, one that is much more realistic, of how the world would end. According to Hawking, by the year 2600, less than 600 years from now, the world as we know it could possibly cease to exist, as global warming would cause a global temperature of 482 degrees Fahrenheit, along with sulphuric acid raining from the sky.