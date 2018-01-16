Murdered Ivy League Student Stabbed More Than 20 Times, Police Say

The body of University of Pennsylvania sophomore Blaze Bernstein was found on Jan. 9 in a shallow grave in a California park, and new details have been released in conjunction with the 19-year-old’s death, the Orange County Register reports.

Bernstein was stabbed more than 20 times, and authorities are currently investigating whether his killing was an act of rage.

Samuel Lincoln Woodward, 20, was arrested Friday on suspicion of homicide. Woodward attended the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana with Bernstein and a search warrant affidavit indicates that Bernstein may have been sexually interested in Woodward. Woodward was arrested after it was determined that blood found on a sleeping bag in his possession belonged to Bernstein.

Bernstein was home visiting his family when he disappeared on Jan. 2.

An affidavit states that Woodward told investigators that on the night Bernstein went missing, the pair parked outside a Hobby Lobby and Bernstein kissed Woodward on the lips and Woodward pushed him away.

In the affidavit, investigators added that Woodward “clenched his jaw and his fists” during a portion of his story, saying, “he wanted to tell Blaze to get off of him.”

Asked about the dirt under his fingernails and scratches on his hands, Woodward said had fallen into a mud puddle and participated in what he referred to as a “fight club.” Woodward had been under surveillance for days before he was taken into custody.

He is being held in Orange County Jail and could be charged as soon as Tuesday.

Photo Credit: Facebook / Help Us Remember Blaze Bernstein