Blake Griffin Sued Over Leaving Former Fiancee for Kendall Jenner

Blake Griffin’s love triangle has left his ex scorned and taking legal action.

TMZ reports that the NBA player’s ex-fiancee Brynn Cameron has filed a palimony lawsuit against Griffin, alleging he abandoned her and their children for Kendall Jenner.

The suit claims Griffin left Cameron, his on-and-off partner of eight years and the mother of his two children, Ford, 4, and Finley, 1, one week before their wedding date last year. According to his ex, Griffin “cruelly embarrassing his family with his public fawning over Kendall Jenner.”

Cameron recalls Griffin’s recent professional drama of being traded by the Los Angeles Clippers to Detroit after being promised as the future star of the LA team, likening his basketball woes to his personal actions: “Griffin himself, however, knows very well what breaching promises is all about.”

According to the lawsuit filed Wednesday by celebrity attorney Bryan Freedman, Griffin repeatedly told Cameron he would support her and the family after insisting she quit her sports marketing job and interior design business.

It continues to claim that she ran nearly every aspect of the couple’s lives: “Cameron was not just the mother of Griffin’s children and their caregiver, she was also a constant support for Griffin — his personal assistant, meal planner, scheduler, stylist, publicist, party planner, nurse, nutritionist, branding expert, therapist, cheerleader, basketball and fitness consultant and more.”

Cameron also claims that she strengthened her ex’s bond with his Clippers teammates amid tension with Chris Paul.

Despite her efforts, Cameron alleges that “Griffin cared more about the glamour of dating a Hollywood celebrity than the day-to-day responsibilities of being a father and family man.”

The palimony lawsuit does not specify what Cameron is asking from Griffin, but TMZ reports it is definitely in the millions of dollars. The NBA player signed a $173 million contract in June, while Cameron and the children are struggling financially, the suit claims.

“While Griffin is continuing to earn millions from his NBA and endorsement deals, Cameron and their children are homeless and cash-strapped. In Griffin’s absence, Cameron’s brother has had to provide Cameron and the children with financial support,” the lawsuit reads.

After Griffin’s split from Cameron in July, he reportedly began dating Kendall Jenner in August. While a source claimed in January that the pair were “cooling off,” she was later spotted cheering him on courtside at Staples Center, days before he was traded to Detroit.