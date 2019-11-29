Black Friday Shoppers Furious at Walmart Over Issues With Deals Online and in Store

Today is the day — the day that everyone prepares for as they gather their gifts just in time for Christmas. Black Friday is one of the most busy days for shopping and Walmart shoppers in particular aren’t too happy with the company’s online service. Several have taken to social media to air their grievances over their inability to order items online due to not having enough time. One user in particular even stated that they’ll be going back to Amazon to order for Black Friday deals.

Walmart’s Black Friday TV deals are a lie, I was on gigabit internet refreshing to the second and by the time I got to cart it was out of stock. Out of stock before it started. @Walmart why put out ads like this and ruin the user experience of your clients. Back to Amazon for me. pic.twitter.com/hP9sC3Dkrm — Tony Soares (@TSoares17) November 28, 2019

Several agreed saying when they tried logging on to purchase items, they kept having to refresh their page before they could make a purchase, but by the time they refreshed it, the items were out of stock. Someone else called the supermarket out in confusion on how items could be out of stock before the sale even began.

Hey @Walmart @walmarthelp Can you tell me how you’re out of stock, before the time black Friday online shopping occurs? C’mon man… pic.twitter.com/IgvO6oI4BS — Daniel Mandrell (@Hogcrazy99) November 28, 2019

Another user announced that the Apple Watch ran out of stock within minutes.

“Several of Walmart’s most coveted Black Friday deals, including the Apple Watch Series 3, sold out mere minutes after the start of the retailer’s early online Black Friday sales.” — BAT[] (@batistamr) November 29, 2019

One Twitter user said they ordered Christmas gifts days ago and then was canceled by Walmart on Black Friday. Now they’re stating their love for Target instead.

@Walmart sucks! Bought a Christmas gift online two days ago only to have this evil corporation cancel it this morning. Now, I can’t find the item anywhere online or in stores. I will never step foot in a Wal-Mart again. This is why Target is 1000% better!! — Tiffany Ringot (@tringot) November 29, 2019

Another customer who tried to get an iPhone was unable to after the store ran out in a matter of minutes, with the consumer questioning the company’s lack of preparation.