Black Friday Restaurant Discount Deals to Keep You Fueled for a Full Day of Shopping Sales

Black Friday savings aren’t just for retail shoppers. Once you’re finished working up an appetite by getting in on all these fantastic deals, save a few more dollars by grabbing some discounted grub.

These fan favorite eateries are offering special deals on Black Friday, so be sure to head over to at least one after you’ve checked your holiday shopping list twice.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Applebee’s

Ready for an ice cold adult beverage after a day full of shopping? Applebee’s has the perfect all-day happy hour on Black Friday — and for the rest of the month, for that matter.

Ten-ounce “Dilly-Dilly” Bud Light Draft Beers will be sold for only $2 at participating Applebee’s restaurants until Nov. 30. Drink up!

Jack in the Box

In the mood for a little more sustenance than a Bud Light? Jack in the Box will be having a buy-one-get-one-free Ribeye Burger deal starting on Black Friday all the way until Nov. 25.

Join the mailing list on the Jack in the Box website to receive the offer. The restaurant is also offering a $2.99 “Jack’s Jumbo Breakfast Platter” which includes scrambled eggs, mini pancakes, a hash brown and bacon or sausage.

Coolhaus

If you’re searching for a cool-down after walking miles at the mall, head straight to The Cool Haus Shop. When you buy an ice cream sandwich from The Cool Haus Shop in Culver City or Pasadena, you’ll get another for 50 percent off only on Black Friday.

Quiznos

If you’re a Quiznos ToastyPoints reward member, you’re in luck. On Black Friday, ToastyPoints rewards members will receive 20 percent off any order when they use the coupon on the restaurant’s mobile app.

Firehouse Subs

Family sticking around for the long Thanksgiving weekend? We don’t blame you for not wanting to cook after Turkey Day. Turn to your local Firehouse Subs instead, who is offering $10 off catering orders of $100 or more between Nov. 19 and Nov. 26.

Nekter Juice Bar

If you’re ready to refresh after a bloated Thanksgiving meal, Nekter Juice Bar is the perfect spot for you. Get in on the chain’s Black Friday BOGO Superfood Smoothie/Fry Juice sale. On Nov. 23, between opening hours to 11 a.m., all you need to do is download the mobile app to get in on the deal.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s latest menu item, the Impossible Homewrecker Burrito, created by Impossible Foods Inc., will be free at Moe’s New York City location on 6th Avenue between 38th and 39th Street. And you thought Black Friday in NYC couldn’t get any crazier…

DoorDash

If you’re feeling rather bah humbug about Black Friday shopping this year, there’s still a deal for those spending the day relaxing at home. DoorDash is offering 15,000 orders of free fries on what they’re dubbing Black FRYday.

The first 15,000 customers to place a DoorDash order of $5 or more using the code BLACKFRYDAY on Friday, Nov. 23 will receive an order of free friesfrom a select group of restaurants. Participating restaurants include Wendy’s, Wingstop, Jack in the Box, Applebee’s, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Buffalo Wild Wings and Five Guys.