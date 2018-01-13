BJ’s Wholesale Club to Laid-Off Sam’s Club Employees: ‘We’re Hiring’

BJ’s Wholesale Club jumped on the news that thousands of Sam’s Club employees are now without jobs, letting them know that they are hiring.

“[We’ve] had numerous inquiries from Sam’s Club employees,” BJ’s said in a statement. “BJ’s Wholesale Club is hiring, and anyone interested in joining our team can go to bjs.com/careers or visit their local club.”

The chain has “had an immediate increase in Sam’s Club members joining BJ’s Wholesale Club,” reports CNN Money.

BJ’s is a membership chain, similar to Sam’s Club and Costco. The Massachusetts-based company has 215 clubs and 133 BJ’s gas locations in 16 states.

On Thursday, Walmart announced it is closing 63 of its Sam’s Club locations. Some of them were suddenly closed, with employees and customers not being told ahead of time. Ten of the stores are being turned into e-commerce distribution centers, while some will remain open to sell off remaining stock before closing for good.

“After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy,” Sam’s Club said in a statement to customers on Twitter. “Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

According to Business Insider, each Sam’s Club has about 175 people, meaning that over 11,000 people are without jobs.

The news followed Walmart’s announcement Thursday that the starting hourly wage for employees will go up to $11 an hour.

The company also plans on handing out one-time bonuses worth up to $1,000 for some employees. Walmart is also expanding its paternity and maternity leave policy, thanks in part to the lower corporate tax rate passed in the Republican tax bill signed by President Donald Trump last month.

Walmart said the laid-off Sam’s Club employees will also receive the bonus, 60 days of pay and severance if eligible.

“Sam’s Club will provide support and resources to those associates who are affected, including the bonus announced today and 60 days of pay, as well as severance to those eligible,” the company said on Twitter.

Walmart also assured customers that pharmacies will “stay open for at least two weeks.”

Photo credit: Facebook/BJ’s