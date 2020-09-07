Birmingham, UK Police Investigating Stabbing Spree That Left 1 Dead, Multiple Injured

Police in Birmingham, UK are investigating a stabbing spree that left one person dead, and multiple victims injured. Accoridng to an incident report from the West Midlands Police, at approximately 12:30am on Sunday authorities "were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre." Officers "immediately attended, along with colleagues from the ambulance service."

The department stated that "a number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after" the initial call. "We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious," the department added. "However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care." The department went on to say that the situation "has been declared a major incident." Notably, a suspect has since been apprehended.

#BREAKING | We've arrested a man on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder in connection with the #BirminghamStabbings. The man, 27, was held at an address in Selly Oak, #Birmingham, at around 4am today. Full story ⬇️https://t.co/T33UdTbLhG — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) September 7, 2020

In a follow-up report, the West Midlands Police department confirmed that a suspect was in custody, in connection with the stabbings. "The suspect was detained at an address in Selly Oak at around 4am after our detectives worked through the night in a bid to catch the man responsible," the department stated. "The 27-year-old remains in police custody for questioning over the knife attacks that shocked the city in the early hours of Sunday morning."

We worked through yesterday and into this morning in a bid to trace the man we believe responsible for these terrible crimes. We want to thank everyone who shared our CCTV and appeal, and who provided information to the investigation. #BirminghamStabbings. pic.twitter.com/yGYXu0Su13 — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) September 7, 2020

Regarding the stabbing victims, the West Midlands Police explained, "A 23-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in Irving Street having been stabbed in what we believe was a random attack. A man and a woman, aged 19 and 32, suffered serious stab wounds and remain in hospital in a critical condition. Five other people, aged between 23 and 33, were less seriously hurt."

Birmingham Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Graham has since issued a statement on the incident. "Officers worked through yesterday and into the early hours of this morning in a bid to trace the man we believe responsible for these terrible crimes," he said. "We issued CCTV footage of the suspect and had a strong response from the public. I’d like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and who provided information to the investigation. One line of enquiry ultimately led us to an address in the Selly Oak area this morning where a man was arrested. Clearly this is a crucial development but our investigation continues."