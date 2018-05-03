Camille Cosby Calls Bill Cosby’s Conviction ‘Mob Justice’ in Scathing Statement

Breaking her silence since her husband was convicted on three sexual assault charges last week, Camille Cosby called Bill Cosby‘s guilty charge “mob justice” and alleged that his accuser was lying.

Camille Cosby, who has been married to The Cosby Show star since 1964, went after the Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, the media and Cosby’s accusers in a statement that alludes to racial injustice.

“The overall media, with their frenzied, relentless demonization of him and unquestioning acceptance of accusers’ allegations without any attendant proof, have superseded the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments, which guarantee due process and equal protection, and thereby eliminated the possibility of a fair trial and unbiased jury. Bill Cosby was labelled as guilty because the media and accusers said so,” she said.

“This is mob justice, not real justice. This tragedy must be undone not just for Bill Cosby, but for the country,” the 74-year-old said.

She evoked the trials of Emmett Till in 1955 and Darryl Hunt in 1994, who were falsely accused of rape by white women, in the three-page statement issued early Thursday.

“How much longer will we, the majority of the people, tolerate judicial, executive, legislative, media and corporate abuses of power? We, the majority of the people, must make America what it has declared itself to be…. a democracy…not to be destroyed by vicious, lying, self-absorbed paradigms of evilness. Once again, an innocent person has been found guilty based on an unthinking, unquestioning, unconstitutional frenzy propagated by the media and allowed to play out in a supposed court of law.”

Last week, a jury of seven men and five women returned guilty verdicts on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for Cosby’s 2004 sexual assault of Andrea Constand. Constand, a former Temple University employee, lost consciousness after Cosby gave her three blue pills and a sip of wine. She came to with Cosby sexually assaulting her.

“I firmly believe (Constand’s) recent testimony during trial was perjured; as was shown at trial, it was unsupported by any evidence and riddled with innumerable, dishonest contradictions,” Camille Cosby’s statement said.

Constand’s lawyer, Dolores Troiani, issued a brief response Thursday morning.

“Twelve honorable people — a jury of Cosby’s peers — have spoken. There is nothing more that needs to be said,” Troiani told USA TODAY.

Camille Cosby said media coverage of her husband eliminated the possibility of a fair trial.

“In the case of Bill Cosby, unproven accusations evolved into lynch mobs, who publicly and privately coerced cancellations of Bill Cosby’s scheduled performances; syndications of The Cosby Show; rescissions of honorary degrees and a vindictive attempt to close an exhibition of our collection of African American art in the Smithsonian Museum of African Art,” she added.

She accused the district attorney’s office of an “unethical campaign” and has called for a criminal investigation “that district attorney and his cohorts.”

Camille Cosby was rarely seen or heard from during her husband’s two sexual assault trials. She issued only one public statement defending her husband after dozens of women came forward beginning in October 2014 to accuse the 80-year-old of drugging and/or raping them in episodes dating back to the mid ’60s.

She appeared at the first trial in 2017 once, and at the two-week retrial for the closing statement of Bill Cosby’s defense team.

Upon his conviction last week, Bill Cosby launched into an expletive-laced tirade at the district attorney.

Cosby reportedly stood up and erupted after jurors left the courtroom, using an expletive to refer to District Attorney Kevin Steele, who was arguing to revoke Cosby’s bail. Cosby shouted, “I’m sick of him!”

Laura McCrystal, a reporter for The Philadelphia Inquirer, reports that Steele argued to the judge that “He has a plane, your honor.”

Cosby reportedly yelled, “He doesn’t have a plane, you a—hole!”

After last Thursday’s conviction, Bill Cosby is now a convicted sexual predator, confined to his suburban Philadelphia estate with a GPS monitoring device while he awaits a pre-sentencing assessment. He could receive 10 years in prison on each count. Sentencing is expected in about 70 days.