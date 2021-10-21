Bill Clinton Speaks out Following Hospitalization

Former President Bill Clinton is “glad to be back home” after he was hospitalized last week for a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream. The 75-year-old politician, who arrived home in New York on Sunday, addressed his hospitalization in a video shared to his Twitter account on Wednesday, providing an update on his health while also expressing his gratitude for “the outpouring of support” he received.

In the short clip, showing Clinton enjoying some fresh air outside, the 42nd president told concerned followers that he is “really glad to be back home” and assured the nation that he is “doing great, enjoying this beautiful fall weather.” Clinton added that he is “on the road to recovery” and encouraged others to “take the time to listen to your bodies, and care for yourselves.” He concluded, “We all have work to do, and each of us has an important role to play in life and in the immediate future. I, for one, am gonna do my best to be around, to keep doing the most good I can for a lot longer.”

I'm glad to be home! pic.twitter.com/ZoYuy54Q6R — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 20, 2021

The video message came after the former president was admitted to UCI Medical Center in Los Angeles for a “non-Covid-related infection.” According to CNN, Clinton was admitted to the intensive care unit after he complained of fatigue. While there, he was diagnosed with a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, a condition known as sepsis. In a statement, Clinton’s physicians, Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack, said the former president had been “administered IV antibiotics and fluids.”

“He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring. After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” his physicians added. “The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon.”

Clinton was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after his “fever and white blood cell count…normalized.” At the time, it was said Clinton was set to return home to New York, where he would “finish his course of antibiotics.” The hospitalization marked just the latest health scare for Clinton, who had quadruple bypass surgery in 2004, surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, had a pair of stents fitted in a coronary artery in 2010.