Reality star Mark Wright is counting his prayers and the stitches in his head after a recent injury during a trip to Las Vegas. According to Digital Spy, the former The Only Way is Essex star revealed he fell in the bathroom at the Formula 1 event he attended, leaving a nasty gash right on his forehead.

“Another year done, F1 in Vegas. What an experience,” he said. “I’m coming home with a little scar.

“For those that are asking on my Instagram, I fell in the bathroom. I wasn’t drunk. It was the middle of the night, half asleep. Needed a few stitches but I’m all good, absolutely fine,” he continues. “On my way home to see the wife. Now it’s home time for Christmas. Can’t wait to see my loved ones. Until next time, Vegas. Peace out.”

Wright shared more in an Instagram post at the event, including of his trip to the hospital. The TOWIE alum will apparently be returning to television with a presenting role on BBC’s Clean It, Fix It.

The series teams him with a line-up of experts, including Ground Force legend Tommy Walsh.

“I can’t wait to help people get their living spaces back in order. We’re currently looking for people to take part,” he said. “We could really help make a difference, trust me.”