Govinda, the international movie star who accidentally shot himself in October, has suffered another medical scare. Per IANS, the Hero No. 1 and Raja Babu actor was airlifted to a Mumbai hospital on Nov. 16 amid serious health fears.

The 60-year-old Indian megastar was said to be experiencing general discomfort while he was in Jalgaon, India, amidst his Maha Yuti campaign efforts. However, his chest pain and leg discomfort rapidly escalated to the point where emergency help was needed. Medical workers transported him to a Mumbai hospital via helicopter.

Govinda has not revealed his diagnosis as of press time. However, he has since been released from the medical facility.

Per another IANS report, Govinda was seen in public on Wednesday and told media members, “Sab achcha hai (All is well).”

About Govinda’s Shooting Incident

On Oct. 1 in Mumbai, Govinda allegedly dropped his handgun at 4:45 a.m.; the gun went off as a result. The film actor was hospitalized for an injury to his leg, according to ANI.

“Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg,” Shashi Sinha, Govinda’s manager, told the news service at the time. “The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable.”

The actor himself added,per ANI, “With the blessings of you all and my parents, the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctors and you for keeping me in your prayers.”