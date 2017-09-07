Previous ‘Biggest Loser’ Contestants Head to New Show to Lose the Weight They Gained Back

The Biggest Loser has been a fan favorite for years, and the show has seen so many people lose massive amounts of weight to leave the show feeling like entirely new people.

Unfortunately for a lot of the contestants, old habits eventually crept back in as the number on the scale crept back up. That’s why J.D. Roth is starting a new TV show based on his book, The Big Fat Truth, which will feature six former Biggest Loser contestants who lost a combined total of 630 pounds on the show but have since gained it back and then some.

“They started The Biggest Loser unfit, unhealthy, and unhappy. Then, they finished The Biggest Loser hopeful, skinny, fit, and ready to take on the world,” Roth says on the show. “But somewhere along the way, their old habits crept back in. And unfortunately, so did the pounds.”

As the contestants go through the 90-day program with Roth, significant changes happen in the first 10 days alone, but the question remains – what will happen when the cameras stop rolling this time?

“The Big Fat Truth focuses on revitalizing our participants’ diets and mind-sets, and within the first 10 days alone, not only did we see considerable weight loss, but also significant decreases in insulin levels and bad cholesterol, among other positive changes,” Roth said.

There is no clear indication that the same backslide won’t happen for these weight-loss warriors yet again. According to Cosmpolitan, a study published in May showed that Biggest Loser contestants had shockingly slow metabolisms after losing such dramatic amounts of weight, so we wonder if this show will produce different results for the participants.

After the previous reality show contestants go through the program, The Big Fat Truth will focus on “regular” people like teachers and nurses. Would you try something like this?

