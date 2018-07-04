Biggest July 4th Fireworks Near You

No celebration of July 4th would be complete without a fireworks show, and many of the nations biggest cities have some epic ones.

If your town’s celebration isn’t quite big enough for you, consider braving the crowds and heading into the city for a massive display of noise and lights. Of course, we can’t blame you if you prefer a backyard show instead!

Form coast to coast, and sea to shining sea, there is no shortage of Independence Day celebrations that end the night by lighting up the sky with awe-inspiring fireworks displays.

If you want to venture out, but you’re not sure what big cities near you are putting on a big fireworks shows, USA Today has shared a list that we have adapted below.

Scroll down to see where the biggest fireworks shows will be happening around the nation this July 4th!

New York City

While they be well-known for their amazing Thanksgiving Day parade, Macy’s also puts on a “4th of July Fireworks” show.

Held yearly in New York City, a widely regarded as the “largest Independence Day celebration” in the U.S., the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks event brings in an average of 3 million live spectators and 10 million tv viewers.

Washington D.C.

Of course the nations’ capitol would have a massive fireworks show, and residents of Washington D.C. can check it out this week.

The National Mall Fourth of July Celebration attracts around 700,000 attendees every year for the festivities and incredible fireworks display.

San Diego

Independence Day celebrators in California might consider checking out the fireworks at the Big Bay Boom event in San Diego.

Said to be the “largest display of fireworks on the West Coast,” this celebration attracts about 500,000 citizens each year.

San Francisco

If San Diego is too far south for some West Coasters, the 4th of July Fireworks in San Francisco might be more travel efficient.

With the iconic Golden Gate Bridge as a backdrop, this is one fireworks show you should not miss.

Philadelphia

Known as the “Birthplace of America,” Philadelphia hosts the “Wawa Welcome America!” celebration every year.

Rather than just one day of festivities, however, this event last for eight days, leading up to the huge fireworks show that takes place over the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Boston

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular is a 43-year-old fireworks show that attracts local residents celebrating July 4th each year.

Interestingly, the company that puts on the big show holds the record for “Largest Fireworks Display” ever recorded, according to Guiness World Records.

South Lake Tahoe, California

Over in South Lake Tahoe, California, locals can check out the Lights on the Lake Fireworks event.

Every year a major fireworks display illuminates the massive lake and gives attendees and epic show.

Seattle

Up in Seattle, Washington, residents can attend the annual Seafair Summer Fourth festival which features live music, food, and events.

The festival also includes a 21-minute fireworks show and the end of the night.

Nashville, Tennessee

The South has quite a lot to offer in the way of July 4th celebrations, with Nashville, Tennessee’s Music City July 4th event being one of the best.

This year, the big fireworks show in Music City will be choreographed by the the Grammy-winning Nashville Symphony.

Addison, Texas

Finally, if you find yourself in Texas for this year’s July 4th celebration, the city of Addison has an event called “Kaboom Town!” that will scratch your patriotic itch.

In addition to the festivities, attendees have to option to take lake cruises that will give them a better look at the epic fireworks show that lights up the night sky.