‘Big Little Lies’ Star Zoe Kravitz Stars in Michelob Ultra Super Bowl Commercial

Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz stars in Michelob Ultra’s Super Bowl commercial for Ultra Pure Gold, teasing a “pure experience” for beer drinkers.

The commercial begins with gorgeous shots of nature, including mountains, the seashore and waterfalls that might trick you into thinking this is the opening for Big Little Lies Season 2. But the nature is suddenly interrupted by Kravitz, who sits barefoot behind a desk with two microphones.

“Let’s all experience something together,” Kravitz whispers into the microphones. “This place – so pure, you can feel it.”

After the sound of Kravitz opening one of the beer bottles, the scene cuts to raging waters.”

“This beer – so pure you can taste it,” Kravitz adds, before whispering the name of the drink and then the slogan “Beer in its organic form.”

“Nature is so important, you know? I sometimes forget how important it is until I’m actually in nature,” Kravitz, 30, said in a behind-the-scenes video published by E! News. “Even being here today it just, it gives me this amazing energy.”

Aside from filming the commercial, Kravitz, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, recently finished filming Big Little Lies Season 2. Kravitz is reprising her role as Bonnie Carlson, the new wife of Reese Witherspoon’s ex-husband, played by James Tupper. Although the show was originally a miniseries based on Liane Moriarty’s novel, its success inspired HBO to order a second season. Meryl Streep joined the cast as the mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s character from Season 1.

“It was such an incredible experience making the show, and then the response was even more incredible,” Kravitz told E! News of the new season. “And the fact that we got to do it again is just such a gift because I just love those women so very much. So, I think it’s coming out in June and I’m very excited to see it myself, and I hope it lives up to everyone’s expectations.”

Kravitz is hardly the only Hollywood star appearing in Super Bowl commercials this year. Her Big Little Lies co-star Adam Scott even co-stars in a commercial with rapper 2 Chainz for Expensify. Cardi B, Steve Carell and Lil Jon appear in a Pepsi commercial. Stella Artois enlisted Sarah Jessica Parker and Jeff Bridges reprising their Sex and the City and The Big Lebowski roles, respectively.

Super Bowl LIII kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 3, with the New England Patriots facing off against the Los Angeles Rams.

Photo credit: Michelob Ultra