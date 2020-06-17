The Best Online Retailers to Buy Face Masks and Hand Sanitizers

We all need to wear masks—so here's a running list of designers producing them

Face masks and hand sanitizers are highly sought-after pieces of merchandise these days amid the coronavirus pandemic. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising people to wear face masks or cloth face coverings while out in public and to wash their hands frequently, it can be tough to find the resources you need on a regular basis.

As far as face coverings go, the CDC recommends that everyone over the age of 2 wear a covering in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It may not protect the wearer, but it may keep the wearer from spreading the virus to others. You should wash your hands before putting on your mask, make sure it covers your nose and mouth and that it fits snugly against the sides of your face. You should keep it on the entire time you're in public and avoid touching it; if you do touch it, wash your hands.

Even if you've had bad luck finding masks in physical stores, don't feel discouraged by empty shelves week after week when the internet is full of different options at your fingertips. Whether you're looking for a simple, homemade style of mask or one with a little more structure and durability, there are nearly endless affordable options just waiting to be shipped to your doorstep.

Below are some good options for pre-made, non-medical face masks, as well as a few resources for hand sanitizers. Continue on to see our recommendations!

Reebok Face Mask

Reebok, known for its athletic wear, is now making reusable, washable face masks out of breathable fabric. A size large fits most adults and for $20 you can get a three-pack of the simple black face covering that comes complete with the Reebok logo.

Rebok cautions the face cover is not a medically graded mask nor considered Personal Protective Equipment. But it can help prevent the spread of viruses and germs through droplet transmission.

Machine washable on hot, the mask can be tumble dried on low heat and even ironed with a cool iron. Do not use bleach or dry clean.

Adidas Face Mask

Another sporty option for your face mask collection is the washable, reusable model from Adidas. Made with recycled materials, the mask washes and dries easily so you don't have to worry about a long wait time in between washes.

The adidas Face Cover is made from flexible material and stretch bands around the ears provide coverage, comfort and ease of use. The face mask is available in your choice of black or blue and for $16 you'll get three!

Machine washable on hot, the mask can also be tumble dried on low heat.

Rocks Off Threads Cloth Masks

Rocks Off Threads via Threadless offers a premium, re-wearable face mask that is sure to make any Tiger King fan smile. This collection of 200 unique cotton face masks with elastic ear loops range from funny to clever and are all available in multiple kid sizes as well. There is something for every personality and style to help allow you to cling to your self-expression while social distancing

The 2-ply polyester everyday cloth face mask is printed on one side and black on the other side. It has two layers and is form-fitting to lay across the bridge of your nose comfortably while being easy to wear thanks to over-the-ear elastic loops that measure about 6 inches long.

While it's a little more on the expensive side at $23, a portion of the proceeds for each task mask sale will be donated to MedShare, a non-profit organization that recovers surplus medical supplies and equipment from U.S. hospitals and manufacturers and redistributes them to needy hospitals in developing countries.

One size fits most faces. The mask measures approximately 7.5 x 4.5-inches to cover both your nose and your mouth. This Threadless face covering is machine washable in warm water using an all-purpose detergent. Tumble-dry at a low temperature setting.

Los Angeles Apparel Face Mask

This three-pack of masks from Los Angeles Apparel boasts 100 percent cotton masks with an adjustable nose that you can form to the contours of your face. Each mask is made of a thick, French Terry fabric constructed of 3 yarns,

For glasses wearers, the adjustable nose and DIY-adjustable straps could be huge in helping to prevent your glasses from fogging up from your breath escaping via the top of the mask.

Jane Stylish Washable Face Masks

These stylish, washable and reusable masks come in different patterns to choose from, ensuring everyone can express their own style while staying safe at the same time. A 2-pack sells for $4.99 and will ship within six days.

The Jane mask is reusable and machine washable in cold water, mild detergent, air dry. Do not tumble dry or use bleach.

Redbubble Deep Blue Face Mask

Redbubble Yellow Field Face Mask

This rewearable mask comes in an adorable yellow field pattern to bring bright light and positivity wherever you go. Perfect for the summer months ahead!

The masks are made from two layers of soft 100% brushed polyester with sublimation print on the outside layer. Each one is designed by independent artists and printed for you when you order.

Redbubble Black Face Mask

Looking for a simple black mask? Redbubble's is available for $11.42 and will ship by July 2.

Redbubble Drop Down Face Mask

This colorful design from Redbubble will help you express yourself even when you can't show your face! The two layers of fabric will help prevent against the spread of COVID-19 while you're out and about in public.

Redbubble Botanical Garden Face Mask

Forever 21 Patterned Face Mask

Forever 21 offers a wide array of printed masks, all lightweight and easy to wear behind your ears. The best part is that the ear straps are adjustable, so you don't have to constantly pull at the straps.

Rent the Runway Printed Face Mask

This 5-pack of non-medical masks comes in assorted colors and prints and is made of 100 percent cotton or cotton blends. It offers elastic ear loops that are latex-free as well as a wire insert for shaping at the nose. Just push down for a closer fit!

Each protective face mask was developed with an eye towards fashion and sustainability. Made from 100% cotton or cotton blend and lined in cotton/poly, the fabric used has been salvaged as scraps from prior production runs or purchased as unused surplus from textile mills.

Washable and reusable – these masks are to-buy, not rented.

Take Off Your Cloth Face Mask Carefully

If you need to adjust or remove your face covering in public, be careful not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth. The CDC recommends you only do so after washing your hands before and after. When washing your hands is not possible, you should use hand sanitizer. Below are several recommendations for hand sanitizers for good face mask safety.

Cabinet: Instant Hand Cleanser

This 2-pack of instant hand cleanser is made with 70 percent alcohol and comes in a convenient spray bottle for easy sharing! What's more is that it's made from a special blend of lemongrass oil, lemon, pine, orange peel and cypress leaves for a pleasant-smelling way of eliminating germs!

Puracy Natural Foaming Hand Soap

This foaming hand soap allows for easy distribution across every nook and cranny of your fingers and hands. Choose between Lavender & Vanilla or Cucumber & Mint from the 8.5 oz bottle, which can be yours today for $5.99.

12-Pack of 8.5-oz Hand Sanitizer

These FDA-approved hand sanitizers are the perfect size for toting along with you wherever you go and cannot wash your hands. The gel texture is formulated from 70 percent alcohol and will instantly eliminate germs, bacteria and most pathogenic microorganisms.

Puracy Gel Hand Sanitizer

Made from 70 percent alcohol, this 12-oz. gel sanitizer will kill 99.9 percent of germs all while keeping your hands moisturized in the process — something that is rare with most other brands. The Citrus & Sea Salt scent comes in a pack of three for $35.97 and is flanked by loads of gushing reviews.

