Best Buy Customers Beyond Frustrated With Its Website While Trying to Buy PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X
Best Buy customers have grown beyond frustrated with the company's website while trying to buy the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. On Monday, Best Buy announced that it would restock the new consoles and that they would be available to purchase "sometime after 8 a.m. Central Time." Notably, Best Buy does not sell the consoles in stores.
Currently, the company has not announced when they will begin to sell the console in stores, but it will reportedly be sometime in 2021. For now, online purchases of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are all that the electronic retail store is offering. However, customers have been taking to Twitter to share that they are having a hard time getting the website to even work. Some users have even stated that the site crashed before the consoles even went on sale. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
This is what trying to get a PS5 or Xbox is like #BestBuy pic.twitter.com/NKMrvvKZBk— Jay R (@randleboyjay) December 15, 2020
Everyone on best buy right now #BestBuy pic.twitter.com/xdVJIYbBOQ— Amador (@el_Amadorr) December 15, 2020
RT if you’re seeing “Coming Soon” on Best Buy #PS5— PS5 Stock Alerts (@PS5StockNews) December 15, 2020
Me getting ready for best buy to drop #PS5 pic.twitter.com/vBaLdBqJBo— Jordy (@LuckyBoy_420) December 15, 2020
Yoooo Best Buy came through on that PS5 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/AUjJlofbcA— keller (@KelllerJordan) December 15, 2020
Best Buy did a great job with the #XboxSeriesX restock 😐 pic.twitter.com/iMjMZVirRv— olivia (@poopoobuttjr) December 15, 2020
This how Best Buy servers look like pic.twitter.com/ukTMpH2c43— cristian 🎃🧸 (@atlxteddy) December 15, 2020
People refreshing the Best Buy website to try & get a #PS5 rn like: pic.twitter.com/SiodU9xjEi— Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) December 15, 2020
Best Buy made a big to-do about selling PlayStations today at 9 am.
Site and app both crashed before even going live.— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) December 15, 2020
Believe me Best Buy. You do not want to hear my thoughts about you right now. #PS5 pic.twitter.com/gmdqJzBl8v— Aj 🌹 (☠: 998/998) (@torch_93) December 15, 2020
“How many times did you refresh the Best Buy website?” pic.twitter.com/Bhdse9odqy— Richard (@RichardHardd) December 15, 2020
Me getting ready for Best Buy’s ps5 drop tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ITcrGSB0C9— Nar (@NarNarwastaken) December 14, 2020
been on Best Buy refreshing for 2 1/2 hrs now pic.twitter.com/usDeziVigl— David Kulla Than You (@albanian_boii) December 15, 2020
I just wanted a PS5 Best Buy. Why you do this? 😫#BestBuy pic.twitter.com/dgVgaRC6jy— Gift Lovers (@TheGiftLovers) December 15, 2020