Best Buy Customers Beyond Frustrated With Its Website While Trying to Buy PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Best Buy customers have grown beyond frustrated with the company's website while trying to buy the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. On Monday, Best Buy announced that it would restock the new consoles and that they would be available to purchase "sometime after 8 a.m. Central Time." Notably, Best Buy does not sell the consoles in stores.

Currently, the company has not announced when they will begin to sell the console in stores, but it will reportedly be sometime in 2021. For now, online purchases of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are all that the electronic retail store is offering. However, customers have been taking to Twitter to share that they are having a hard time getting the website to even work. Some users have even stated that the site crashed before the consoles even went on sale. Scroll down to see what they are saying.