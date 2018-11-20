Best Black Friday Deals to Score All the Tech Goodies Your Heart Desires

‘Tis the season to score some seriously awesome deals on tech.

If you’re looking to upgrade your tech life, retailers are issuing some major price drops on some of the best products out there this Black Friday, meaning that stockings can be stuffed with new headphones, smartwatches, fitness trackers, and laptops, TVs, and tablets can be wrapped under the tree. Even better, after stuffing yourself full of that Thanksgiving feast, you can do all of your shopping from the comfort of your couch, with most deals being made available online, too.

Keep scrolling to see all the deals you can score on tech this Black Friday.

Best TV Deals

• Samsung 60-Inch NU6900 Smart 4K UHD TV, $649.99 starting Nov. 16 (originally $829.99); samsung.com

• LG 55-Inch 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV, $399 (originally $598); ebay.com

• Samsung Flat 65-Inch 4K UHD 8 Series Smart TV 2018, $997.99 (originally $1,297.99); amazon.com

• Samsung 55-Inch Class Q8FN QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2018), $1,499.99 (originally $2,199.99); samsung.com

• Sharp 50-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Smart LED TV, $319.99 (originally $499.99); walmart.com

Best Streaming Device Deals

• Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $35 (originally $50); Amazon.com and other major retailers

• Amazon Fire TV Recast, $180 (originally $230); Amazon.com

• Roku Streaming Stick, $30 (originally $50); available at most major retailers starting on Nov. 22

• Roku Ultra, $50 (originally $100); available at most major retailers starting on Nov. 22

Best Laptop Deals

• Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 11.6-Inch HD Laptop, $169 (orig. $229); walmart.com

• Lenovo 2019 15.6-Inch HD Laptop Computer, $309.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com

• Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 64GB, $449.99 (orig. $599.99); samsung.com

Best Smartphone Deals

• Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Unlocked Smartphone, $229.99 (orig, $799); ebay.com

• Galaxy Note9 128GB (Unlocked), $799.99 (originally $999.99); samsung.com

• LG G6+ 128GB Unlocked – Prime Exclusive, $399.99 (originally $799.99); amazon.com

Best Headphone/Speaker Deals

• Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones, $169 (originally $249); walmart.com

• Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, $129.99 (originally $149.99); amazon.com

• VIZIO SmartCast 38-Inch 3.1 Channel Soundbar System, $148 (originally $198); walmart.com

• Lenovo Smart Display 8-Inch with Google Assistant, $179.99 (originally $199.99); walmart.com

• Sony XB20 Wireless Speaker, $50 (originally $99.99); walmart.com starting Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET

• Bose QC 35 II Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $299 (originally $349); jet.com starting Nov. 22

• All-New Echo Plus (2nd Gen), $109.99 (originally $149.99); amazon.com starting Nov. 22

• New Echo Dot will be $25.99 off for only $24 only (originally $49.99); amazon.com starting Nov. 22

• New Echo Plus will be $40 off for $109.99 (originally $149.99); amazon.com starting Nov. 22

• The new Echo Show will be $50 for $179.99 (originally $229.99); amazon.com starting Nov. 22

Best Tablet Deals

• Apple iPad Mini 3 7.9-Inch 16GB Wi-Fi + Free iPad Mini Case, $199.99 (originally $399.99); ebay.com

• Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-Inch 16GB Tablet, $157.99 (originally $273.78); amazon.com

• SmarTab 10.1-Inch 2-in-1 Windows Tablet with Keyboard, $99.98 (originally $179.99); walmart.com

• Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite 7-Inch 8GB Tablet – Android 4.4, $69.99; originally $119.99; walmart.com

• Apple iPad (6th Generation), $249 (originally $329); walmart.com starting Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET

• iPad with Wi-Fi (Latest Model); jet.com starting Nov. 21 at 10:15 p.m. ET

• All New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Hands-Free Alexa, $49.99 (originally $79.99); amazon.com starting Nov. 22

• Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader (7th Generation), $79.99 (originally $119.99); amazon.com starting Nov. 22

Best Fitness Tracker Deals

• Fitbit Charge 3, $120 (originally $150); Fitbit.com and select stores starting Thanksgiving Day.

• Fitbit Versa, $149 (originally $199); Kohls.com starting Nov. 19 and in-stores on Thanksgiving Day.

• Fitbit Alta HR, $80 (originally $130); Kohls.com starting Nov. 19, in-store at Kohl’s and Best Buy on Thanksgiving Day

Best Smartwatch Deals

• Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, $199 (originally $279); in-store at Macy’s, Target, and Best Buy starting on Thanksgiving Day

• Samsung Gear S3 Smartwatch, $200 (originally $300); currently available at Samsung and Meijer, in-store at Costco starting on Nov. 23.

• Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro, $149.99 (originally $199.99); BestBuy.com

More Awesome Tech Deals

• DJI Mavic Pro Fly More Combo, $999.99 (originally $1,599.99); ebay.com

• Google Home Hub, $99 (originally $149); jet.com starting Nov. 21 at 10:30 p.m. ET

• EST! Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera, $129 (originally $199); jet.com starting Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET

• Echo Look will be $150 off for $49.99 (originally $199.99); amazon.com starting Nov. 22