Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best TV Deals

Amazon Prime members are hunting for the best TV deals while they can get them just ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2020. Even though the bulk of sales are on Tuesday and Wednesday, Amazon.com had a handful of Prime deals early for who just couldn't wait for Prime Day to get here.

Leading the way into Prime Day were there are some promising options from Toshiba, Insignia and TCL. Whether you're hunting for size, clarity or smart-TV capabilities, these three TV deals are among the best Prime Day sales.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Priced at $199.99, (if you are approved for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card) this 43-inch smart TV from Insignia is an easy go-to option when it comes to deals on Amazon right now. It uses more than 8 million pixels to give viewers a 4K Ultra HD image and comes with Amazon's streaming device, Fire TV, built-in. You can use Fire TV to watch Amazon Prime Video, Netflix or tons of other streaming apps. View more details on Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Although this Toshiba Smart TV's sale price of $119.99 has expired as of Monday, you should keep your eye on it throughout the week to see if the $179.99 listing price comes down at all. If 43 inches is a tad too big for your entertainment space, you can take a step down to this 32-inch Toshiba. It also has Fire TV capabilities so you can check out all your favorite streaming apps. Plus, a selling-point on this one is its simplicity when it comes to changing over to inputs or your digital antenna. View more details over on Amazon.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Now if a bigger TV is what you're looking for, this TCL selection might be your best bet. On sale for $279.50, this appliance is a bit different from its counterparts for another reason: Roku. If you aren't a fan of the Fire TV interface, the TCL 50S425 has a Roku device built-in. That still means you can stream via your apps of choice, but just in a slightly different way. View more details over at Amazon.

For these TV deals and all Amazon Prime Day deals, you'll need to subscribe to Amazon Prime. It's Amazon's premium subscription service that comes with perks like free two-day shipping and access to loads of movies and TV shows to stream. You can view all the perks that come with a Prime membership here.

