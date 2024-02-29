Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in March 2024
'Wonka' makes its streaming debut on Max, 'Gilrs5Eva' moves from Peacock to Netflix for Season 3, and 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' hits Disney+ with new songs in March 2024.
March is just around the corner, which means a long roster of new titles will be springing up in streaming content catalogs. After February brought everything from Avatar: The Last Airbender to Shogun to streaming, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock – are getting ready to roll out dozens of new TV series, movies, and originals in March 2024.
Major moves will be made on Netflix next month as Gilrs5Eva returns to the screen. Following its cancellation at Peacock, the Tina Fey-produced musical comedy is set to premiere its third season on Netflix, which will also add everything from the works mystery series 3 Body Problem to the live event The Netflix Slam. The Disney+ streaming library will also be packed to the brim next month with titles including the historical adventure series Renegade Nell and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), featuring "cardigan" and four additional acoustic songs. Over on Hulu, subscribers will be able to press play on the Joey King and Logan Lerman-starring limited series We Were the Lucky Ones, Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, and Fright Krewe Season 2.
To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription.
March 1
NETFLIX
Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (NG) – NETFLIX SERIES
Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) – NETFLIX SERIES
Furies (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Maamla Legal Hai (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES
My Name Is Loh Kiwan (KR) – NETFLIX FILM
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 – NETFLIX SERIES
Spaceman – NETFLIX FILM
You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (ES) – NETFLIX FILM
2012
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
21 Bridges
A Madea Family Funeral
Beverly Hills Ninja
Bonnie & Clyde
Devil in a Blue Dress
The Disaster Artist
Dumb and Dumber
Fear
The Gift
Godzilla (2014)
The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5
Love & Basketball
National Lampoon's Animal House
Out of Africa
Step Brothers
Tammy
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
Vampires
Yesterday
MAX
127 Hours (2010)
Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015)
Baby Mama (2008)
The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017)
The Best Man Holiday (2013)
Bullet Head (2018)
Cabaret (1972)
Captain Fantastic (2016)
Deadpool (2016)
Dear White People (2014)
Dope (2015)
The Expendables (2010)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
The Farewell (2019)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
Fruitvale Station (2013)
Godzilla (2014)
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)
Good Time (2017)
The Green Knight (2021)
Horrible Bosses (2011)
Hot Air (2019)
King Kong (1933)
Kong: Skull Island (2017)
Last Christmas (2019)
The Last Witch Hunter (2015)
Lean On Me (1989)
Leatherheads (2008)
Love Beats Rhymes (2017)
Me and Earl and The Dying Girl (2015)
Nine Lives (2016)
Observe and Report (2009)
Ocean's 11 (1960)
Ocean's Eight (2018)
Ocean's Eleven (2001)
Ocean's Twelve (2004)
Ocean's Thirteen (2007)
On Chesil Beach (2018)
Pulling Strings (2013)
Rambo (2008)
The Revenant (2016)
Royal Crackers, Season 2 (Adult Swim)
Scream (1996)
Scream 2 (1997)
Scream 3 (2000)
Selling The Hamptons, Season 2
She's Out of My League (2010)
Shut In (2016)
Sinister (2012)
Sleepless In Seattle (1993)
Son of Kong (1933)
Still Alice (2014)
Straight Outta Compton (2015)
X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
Yes Man (2008)
Zookeeper (2011)
DISNEY+
Morbius
APPLE TV+
The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin
Napoleon
PRIME VIDEO
Lyla in the Loop S1 (2024)
A Fistful of Dynamite (1972)
Angela's Ashes (2000)
At First Sight (1999)
Back to School (1986)
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns (1992)
Bio-Dome (1996)
Blackfish (2013)
Bring It On (2000)
Bring It On: All Or Nothing (2006)
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009)
Bull Durham (1988)
Bulletproof Monk (2003)
Cadillac Man (1990)
Catwoman (2004)
Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)
Duel at Diablo (1966)
Field of Dreams (1989)
Friday Night Lights (2004)
God's Not Dead (2014)
Gone Baby Gone (2007)
Guns of The Magnificent Seven (1969)
How High (2001)
How High 2 (2019)
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
I Saw the Devil (2011)
Kicking & Screaming (2005)
Land of the Lost (2009)
Lawman (1971)
Lions for Lambs (2007)
Minnie And Moskowitz (2017)
Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition (2007)
RBG (2018)
Return to Me (2000)
Road House (1989)
Road to Perdition (2002)
Rob Roy (1995)
Running Scared (1986)
Safe House (2012)
Seabiscuit (2003)
Sleepy Hollow (1999)
Species: The Awakening (2007)
Super 8 (2011)
Take Shelter (2011)
The Barefoot Contessa (1954)
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
The Break-Up (2006)
The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)
The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)
The Great Escape (1963)
The Last Waltz (1978)
The Long Riders (1980)
The Madness of King George (1994)
The Magnificent Seven Ride (1972)
The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)
The Untouchables (1987)
The Warriors (1979)
This Is The End (2013)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
Waterworld (1995)
What Lies Beneath (2000)
HULU
Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Dubbed)
Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 2
Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
Ali
Bad Teacher
Batman Begins
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Belle
Bend It Like Beckham
Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)
Blade Runner 2049
Dangerous Beauty
The Descendants
Dreamin' Wild
Drive Angry 3D
Dune
Dunkirk
Enough Said
Failure to Launch
The Favourite
Firehouse Dog
Foxcatcher
Goodfellas
Goosebumps
The Heat
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
The Hot Chick
How I Live Now
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Inception
Kingdom Come
L.A. Confidential
Legends of the Fall
Life of Pi
My Cousin Vinny
No Good Deed
Person To Person
Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Salt
Scarface
Sexy Beast
Shark Tale
Sisters
The Spirit
Stand by Me
Street Kings
Surrogates
Takers
The Tree of Life
Thank You for Smoking
Thirteen
Win Win
The Wrestler
PEACOCK
9 to 5, 1980
About Last Night, 2014
Alien, 1979
Along Came a Nanny, 2014
American Ultra, 2015
Aquaman, 2018
Arrival, 2016
At Home in Mitford, 2017
Atonement, 2007
Back to The Future, 1985
Back to The Future II, 1989
Back to The Future III, 1990
The Big Lebowski, 1998
Booksmart, 2019
Brokeback Mountain, 2005
The Color of Rain, 2014
Come Play, 2020
Conan The Barbarian, 2011
The Constant Gardener, 2005
Criminal, 2016
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, 2008
Dallas Buyers Club, 2013
Daniel Isn't Real, 2019
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Dead Presidents, 1995
Death Becomes Her, 1992
Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas, 2021
Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through the Snow, 2015
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax, 2012
Dredd, 2012
Easter Under Wraps, 2022
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind, 2004
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982
Fatale, 2020
Flip That Romance, 2019
The Flock, 2008
Follow Your Heart, 2020
Francesca Quinn, P.I., 2019
G.I. Jane, 1997
A Godwink Christmas, 2018
A Godwink Christmas, Meant for Love, 2019
Hailey Dean Mysteries: Murder, With Love, 2016
Hanna, 2011
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 2, 2011
Hellboy, 2019
Home, 2015
Hop, 2011
The Hunger Games, 2012
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, 2014
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, 2015
The Iron Lady, 2012
It's a Wonderful Afterlife, 2010
Jesus Christ Superstar, 1973
Jesus Christ Superstar, 2012
Josie and The Pussycats, 2001
Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003
Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004
Killers, 2010
Kung Fu Panda, 2008
Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
The Last Temptation of Christ, 1988
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
Law Abiding Citizen, 2009
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
A League of Their Own, 1992
Leprechaun, 1993
Leprechaun II, 1994
Leprechaun III, 1995
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997
Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003
Leprechaun Origins, 2014
Little Rascals, 1994
Lost in Translation, 2003
Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate (Peacock Original)
Megamind Rules!, Season 1, 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)
Moonwalkers, 2015
My Boyfriend's Back: Wedding March 5
My Cousin Vinny, 1992
News of The World, 2020
The Next Three Days, 2010
Over The Hedge, 2006
Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man, 2022
The Place Beyond The Pines, 2013
The Possession, 2012
Pretty Woman, 1990
The Prince of Egypt, 1998
Promising Young Woman, 2020
Ray, 2004
Reality Bites, 1994
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
S.W.A.T., 2003
Snowpiercer, 2014
Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
A Splash of Love, 2022
Suffragette, 2015
Superbad, 2007
Sweet Carolina, 2021
Transporter 3, 2008
V For Vendetta, 2006
Vanity Fair, 2004
Vice, 2019
The Way Back, 2020
Wedding Planner Mystery, 2014
Wild Card, 2015
Working Girl, 1988
March 2
HULU
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8H
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
PEACOCK
Bee Movie, 2007
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
March 3
NETFLIX
The Netflix Slam – NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
MAX
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)
The Regime (HBO Original)
Small Town Potential (HGTV)
PRIME VIDEO
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015)
PEACOCK
Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
March 4
NETFLIX
Hot Wheels Let's Race – NETFLIX FAMILY
The Resident: Seasons 1-6
MAX
Rock the Block, Season 5 (HGTV)
Seeking Sister Wife, Season 5 (TLC)
Spring Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)
Wardens of the North, Season 2 (Animal Planet)
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 5
NETFLIX
Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda (GB) – NETFLIX COMEDY
MAX
A Revolution on Canvas (HBO Original)
DISNEY+
Queens – All Episodes Streaming
PRIME VIDEO
Five Nights at Freddy's (2023)
HULU
Queens: Docuseries Premiere
MasterChef Junior: Season 9 Premiere
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 18 Premiere
The Marsh King's Daughter
PEACOCK
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 6
NETFLIX
Full Swing: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Supersex (IT) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
My 600-Lb. Life, Season 12 (TLC)
On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 27 (ID)
DISNEY+
Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)
Life Below Zero (S7, 10 episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 305 "The Return"
HULU
Extraordinary: Complete Season 2
Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 2 Premiere
The Cleaning Lady: Season 3 Premiere
Port Protection Alaska: Complete Season 7
PEACOCK
Crazy Rich Asians, 2018
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Premonition, 2023
She Said, 2022
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 7
NETFLIX
The Gentlemen (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
I Am Woman
Pokémon Horizons: The Series (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY
The Signal (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
The Dog House: UK, Season 5 (Max Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Divergent (2014)
Marlowe (2023)
Ricky Stanicky (2024)
HULU
The Masked Singer: Season 11 Premiere
Animal Control: Season 2 Premiere
30 Something Grandma: Complete Season 1
Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story
Alone: Complete Season 10
Hoarders: Complete Season 14
My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Erika Jayne: Bet it All on Blonde, 2024 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)
March 8
NETFLIX
Blown Away: Season 4 (CA) – NETFLIX SERIES
Damsel – NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic: Grumpy's Ginormous Adventure (Special)
Gold Rush: White Water (Discovery Channel)
A Star Is Born (2018)
Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)
Tiny Toons Looniversity: Spring Break (Special)
Wonka (2024)
DISNEY+
Cinderella (2015)
HULU
Cash Out
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes
March 9
NETFLIX
Queen of Tears (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
NHL Big City Greens Classic – Livestream at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET
PEACOCK
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
March 10
PEACOCK
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
March 11
NETFLIX
CoComelon: Season 10
Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Lakefront Empire (HGTV)
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The McBee Dynasty: The Real American Cowboys, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 12
NETFLIX
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4
Steve Treviño: Simple Man – NETFLIX COMEDY
Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
7 Little Johnsons, Season 14 (TLC)
Fixer To Fabulous: Italiano (HGTV)
The Lionheart (HBO Original)
The Many Lives of Martha Stewart (CNN Original)
Wildcard Kitchen (Food Network)
PRIME VIDEO
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (2023)
HULU
Blackfish
PEACOCK
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 13
NETFLIX
Bandits (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Vacation (2015)
DISNEY+
Morphle (Shorts) (S1, 14 episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 306 "Infiltration", Episode 307 "Extraction"
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Password, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 14
NETFLIX
24 Hours with Gaspar (ID) – NETFLIX FILM
Art of Love (TR) – NETFLIX FILM
Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2
Girls5eva: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (PH) – NETFLIX COMEDY
MAX
The Girls on the Bus (Max Original)
Justice, USA (Max Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Invincible S2, Part 2 (2024)
Frida (2024)
HULU
Deliciously Twisted Classics: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 23
Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini
The Stones and Brian Jones
PEACOCK
Apples Never Fall, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes
Unlocked, 2017
March 15
NETFLIX
Chicken Nugget (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Irish Wish – NETFLIX FILM
Iron Reign (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES
Murder Mubarak (IN) – NETFLIX FILM
The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (FR) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 10 (TLC)
Dream Scenario (2023) (A24)
Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 1-4A (Discovery LATAM)
DISNEY+
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) – Premiere
APPLE TV+
The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy Season 2
Manhunt
PRIME VIDEO
NWSL on Prime Video (2024)
HULU
Grey's Anatomy: Season 20 Premiere
Station 19: Season 7 Premiere
9-1-1: Season 7 Premiere
Diggers
Children of the Corn (2023)
Life Partners
Taken
Taken 2
360
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Trolls: Band Together, 2023 (Peacock Exclusive)
Trolls Band Together Sing-Along, 2023
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
March 16
MAX
The Pioneer Woman, Season 36 (Food Network)
PEACOCK
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
March 17
NETFLIX
30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner
30 for 30: Survive and Advance
30 for 30: The Fab Five
MAX
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 (TLC)
Mary Makes It Easy, Season 3 (Food Network)
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (ID)
PRIME VIDEO
The Captive (2014)
Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain (2023)
HULU
St. Patrick's Day Parade: Livestream
PEACOCK
Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
March 18
NETFLIX
Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2
Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)
Young Royals Forever (SE) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Nanny, Seasons 1-6, All Episodes
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Stormy, 2024 (Peacock Original)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 19
NETFLIX
Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership – NETFLIX COMEDY
Forever Queens: Season 2 (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES
Physical: 100: Season 2 (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)
DISNEY+
Photographer – All Episodes Streaming
PRIME VIDEO
Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés (2024)
The LEGO Batman Movie (2017)
HULU
Photographer: Season 1 Premiere
PEACOCK
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 20
NETFLIX
Bodies Bodies Bodies
DISNEY+
Life Below Zero (S22, 9 episodes)
Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 18 episodes)
X-Men '97 – Premiere
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 308 "Bad Territory"
APPLE TV+
Palm Royale
HULU
Life Below Zero: Complete Season 22
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Violent Night, 2022
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 21
NETFLIX
3 Body Problem – NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Down Home Fab, Season 2 (HGTV)
House Hunters: All Stars (HGTV)
PRIME VIDEO
Road House (2024)
HULU
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: Documentary Premiere
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19B
I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 2
The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 21
Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
March 22
NETFLIX
Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Casagrandes Movie – NETFLIX FAMILY
El Paseo 7
On The Line
SHIRLEY – NETFLIX FILM
HULU
Davey & Jonesie's Locker: Complete Season 1
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (Dubbed, Subbed)
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
On Fire, 2023
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
March 23
MAX
Design Goals (Magnolia Network)
PRIME VIDEO
Wrath of Man (2021)
PEACOCK
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
March 24
HULU
One Shot
Skyfire
PEACOCK
Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
March 25
NETFLIX
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 9 – NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Lethally Blonde (ID)
Mean Girl Murders, Season 2 (ID)
HULU
Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Charlie's Angels (2019)
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 26
NETFLIX
Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns – NETFLIX COMEDY
MAX
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)
PRIME VIDEO
Tig Notaro: Hello Again (2024)
Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)
HULU
DC League of Super-Pets
Montana Story
PEACOCK
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Fatal Family Feuds, Season 1, All Episodes (Oxygen)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 27
NETFLIX
The Believers (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES
The Conners: Seasons 1-5
No Pressure (PL) – NETFLIX FILM
Rest In Peace (AR) – NETFLIX FILM
Testament: The Story of Moses – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S7, 7 episodes)
Random Rings (Shorts) (S3, 6 episodes)
X-Men '97 – New Episode
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 309 "The Harbinger"
HULU
Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Complete Season 7
The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed)
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Tár, 2022
The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 28
MAX
Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)
PRIME VIDEO
American Rust: Broken Justice (2024)
The Baxters (2024)
HOPE ON THE STREET (2024)
HULU
We Were The Lucky Ones: Complete Season 1
Spy X Family: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)
Beyond the Headlines: The Series: Complete Season 1
Cultureshock: Complete Season 1
Cult Justice: Complete Season 1
Secrets of Penthouse: Complete Season 1
To Kill a Stepfather
$100 Makeover: Complete Season 1
24 Hour Flip: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors Australia, Season 2, All Episodes
The Traitors New Zealand, Season 1, New Episodes
The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes
Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
March 29
NETFLIX
The Beautiful Game – NETFLIX FILM
Heart of the Hunter (ZA) – NETFLIX FILM
Is It Cake?: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Wages of Fear (FR) – NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 47 (Food Network)
Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO Original)
DISNEY+
Madu – Premiere
Renegade Nell – Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
APPLE TV+
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Season 2
PRIME VIDEO
The Imitation Game (2014)
HULU
Fright Krewe: Complete Season 2
Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dubbed, Subbed)
Paint
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Fright Krewe, Season 2, All Episodes
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
March 30
NETFLIX
Vikings: Seasons 1-6
MAX
Guy's Ranch Kitchen, Season 7 (Food Network)
PRIME VIDEO
Premier Boxing Champions (PBC)
HULU
FX's SPERMWORLD: Documentary Premiere
A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express
PEACOCK
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
March 31
NETFLIX
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Martin: Seasons 1-5
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
PRIME VIDEO
Battle Royale (2001)
HULU
Black Clover: Complete Seasons 3 and 4 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Blue Lock: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Dr. Stone: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail
PEACOCK
Black Christmas, 2006
Come Play, 2020
A Cowgirl's Story
Cowgirls N Angels, 2012
Cowgirls N Angels: Dakota's Summer, 2014
Good Hair, 2009
Jackie Brown, 1997
John Wick, 2014
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019
Keeping The Faith, 2000
Silent Night, 2012