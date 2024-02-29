Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in March 2024

March is just around the corner, which means a long roster of new titles will be springing up in streaming content catalogs. After February brought everything from Avatar: The Last Airbender to Shogun to streaming, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock – are getting ready to roll out dozens of new TV series, movies, and originals in March 2024. Major moves will be made on Netflix next month as Gilrs5Eva returns to the screen. Following its cancellation at Peacock, the Tina Fey-produced musical comedy is set to premiere its third season on Netflix, which will also add everything from the works mystery series 3 Body Problem to the live event The Netflix Slam. The Disney+ streaming library will also be packed to the brim next month with titles including the historical adventure series Renegade Nell and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), featuring "cardigan" and four additional acoustic songs. Over on Hulu, subscribers will be able to press play on the Joey King and Logan Lerman-starring limited series We Were the Lucky Ones, Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, and Fright Krewe Season 2. To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, Prime Video here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period. Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in March 2024.

March 1 NETFLIX

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (NG) – NETFLIX SERIES

Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) – NETFLIX SERIES

Furies (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Maamla Legal Hai (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES

My Name Is Loh Kiwan (KR) – NETFLIX FILM

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 – NETFLIX SERIES

Spaceman – NETFLIX FILM

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (ES) – NETFLIX FILM

2012

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

21 Bridges

A Madea Family Funeral

Beverly Hills Ninja

Bonnie & Clyde

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Disaster Artist

Dumb and Dumber

Fear

The Gift

Godzilla (2014)

The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5

Love & Basketball

National Lampoon's Animal House

Out of Africa

Step Brothers

Tammy

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

Vampires

Yesterday MAX

127 Hours (2010)

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015)

Baby Mama (2008)

The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

Bullet Head (2018)

Cabaret (1972)

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Deadpool (2016)

Dear White People (2014)

Dope (2015)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Farewell (2019)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Godzilla (2014)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Good Time (2017)

The Green Knight (2021)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Hot Air (2019)

King Kong (1933)

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

Last Christmas (2019)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

Lean On Me (1989)

Leatherheads (2008)

Love Beats Rhymes (2017)

Me and Earl and The Dying Girl (2015)

Nine Lives (2016)

Observe and Report (2009)

Ocean's 11 (1960)

Ocean's Eight (2018)

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Ocean's Twelve (2004)

Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

On Chesil Beach (2018)

Pulling Strings (2013)

Rambo (2008)

The Revenant (2016)

Royal Crackers, Season 2 (Adult Swim)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Selling The Hamptons, Season 2

She's Out of My League (2010)

Shut In (2016)

Sinister (2012)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Son of Kong (1933)

Still Alice (2014)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Yes Man (2008)

Zookeeper (2011) DISNEY+

Morbius APPLE TV+

The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin

Napoleon PRIME VIDEO

Lyla in the Loop S1 (2024)

A Fistful of Dynamite (1972)

Angela's Ashes (2000)

At First Sight (1999)

Back to School (1986)

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns (1992)

Bio-Dome (1996)

Blackfish (2013)

Bring It On (2000)

Bring It On: All Or Nothing (2006)

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009)

Bull Durham (1988)

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Catwoman (2004)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

Duel at Diablo (1966)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

God's Not Dead (2014)

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Guns of The Magnificent Seven (1969)

How High (2001)

How High 2 (2019)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

I Saw the Devil (2011)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Lawman (1971)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Minnie And Moskowitz (2017)

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition (2007)

RBG (2018)

Return to Me (2000)

Road House (1989)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Rob Roy (1995)

Running Scared (1986)

Safe House (2012)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

Super 8 (2011)

Take Shelter (2011)

The Barefoot Contessa (1954)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Break-Up (2006)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)

The Great Escape (1963)

The Last Waltz (1978)

The Long Riders (1980)

The Madness of King George (1994)

The Magnificent Seven Ride (1972)

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)

The Untouchables (1987)

The Warriors (1979)

This Is The End (2013)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Waterworld (1995)

What Lies Beneath (2000) HULU

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Dubbed)

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 2

Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem

Ali

Bad Teacher

Batman Begins

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Belle

Bend It Like Beckham

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)

Blade Runner 2049

Dangerous Beauty

The Descendants

Dreamin' Wild

Drive Angry 3D

Dune

Dunkirk

Enough Said

Failure to Launch

The Favourite

Firehouse Dog

Foxcatcher

Goodfellas

Goosebumps

The Heat

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

The Hot Chick

How I Live Now

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Inception

Kingdom Come

L.A. Confidential

Legends of the Fall

Life of Pi

My Cousin Vinny

No Good Deed

Person To Person

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

Salt

Scarface

Sexy Beast

Shark Tale

Sisters

The Spirit

Stand by Me

Street Kings

Surrogates

Takers

The Tree of Life

Thank You for Smoking

Thirteen

Win Win

The Wrestler PEACOCK

9 to 5, 1980

About Last Night, 2014

Alien, 1979

Along Came a Nanny, 2014

American Ultra, 2015

Aquaman, 2018

Arrival, 2016

At Home in Mitford, 2017

Atonement, 2007

Back to The Future, 1985

Back to The Future II, 1989

Back to The Future III, 1990

The Big Lebowski, 1998

Booksmart, 2019

Brokeback Mountain, 2005

The Color of Rain, 2014

Come Play, 2020

Conan The Barbarian, 2011

The Constant Gardener, 2005

Criminal, 2016

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, 2008

Dallas Buyers Club, 2013

Daniel Isn't Real, 2019

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Dead Presidents, 1995

Death Becomes Her, 1992

Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas, 2021

Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through the Snow, 2015

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax, 2012

Dredd, 2012

Easter Under Wraps, 2022

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind, 2004

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982

Fatale, 2020

Flip That Romance, 2019

The Flock, 2008

Follow Your Heart, 2020

Francesca Quinn, P.I., 2019

G.I. Jane, 1997

A Godwink Christmas, 2018

A Godwink Christmas, Meant for Love, 2019

Hailey Dean Mysteries: Murder, With Love, 2016

Hanna, 2011

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 2, 2011

Hellboy, 2019

Home, 2015

Hop, 2011

The Hunger Games, 2012

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, 2014

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, 2015

The Iron Lady, 2012

It's a Wonderful Afterlife, 2010

Jesus Christ Superstar, 1973

Jesus Christ Superstar, 2012

Josie and The Pussycats, 2001

Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004

Killers, 2010

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

The Last Temptation of Christ, 1988

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

Law Abiding Citizen, 2009

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

A League of Their Own, 1992

Leprechaun, 1993

Leprechaun II, 1994

Leprechaun III, 1995

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997

Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003

Leprechaun Origins, 2014

Little Rascals, 1994

Lost in Translation, 2003

Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate (Peacock Original)

Megamind Rules!, Season 1, 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)

Moonwalkers, 2015

My Boyfriend's Back: Wedding March 5

My Cousin Vinny, 1992

News of The World, 2020

The Next Three Days, 2010

Over The Hedge, 2006

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man, 2022

The Place Beyond The Pines, 2013

The Possession, 2012

Pretty Woman, 1990

The Prince of Egypt, 1998

Promising Young Woman, 2020

Ray, 2004

Reality Bites, 1994

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

S.W.A.T., 2003

Snowpiercer, 2014

Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

A Splash of Love, 2022

Suffragette, 2015

Superbad, 2007

Sweet Carolina, 2021

Transporter 3, 2008

V For Vendetta, 2006

Vanity Fair, 2004

Vice, 2019

The Way Back, 2020

Wedding Planner Mystery, 2014

Wild Card, 2015

March 2 HULU

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8H

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood PEACOCK

Bee Movie, 2007

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

March 3 NETFLIX

The Netflix Slam – NETFLIX LIVE EVENT MAX

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)

The Regime (HBO Original)

Small Town Potential (HGTV) PRIME VIDEO

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015) PEACOCK

Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

March 4 NETFLIX

Hot Wheels Let's Race – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Resident: Seasons 1-6 MAX

Rock the Block, Season 5 (HGTV)

Seeking Sister Wife, Season 5 (TLC)

Spring Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)

Wardens of the North, Season 2 (Animal Planet) PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 5 NETFLIX

Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda (GB) – NETFLIX COMEDY MAX

A Revolution on Canvas (HBO Original) DISNEY+

Queens – All Episodes Streaming PRIME VIDEO

Five Nights at Freddy's (2023) HULU

Queens: Docuseries Premiere

MasterChef Junior: Season 9 Premiere

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 18 Premiere

The Marsh King's Daughter PEACOCK

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

March 6 NETFLIX

Full Swing: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Supersex (IT) – NETFLIX SERIES MAX

My 600-Lb. Life, Season 12 (TLC)

On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 27 (ID) DISNEY+

Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

Life Below Zero (S7, 10 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 305 "The Return" HULU

Extraordinary: Complete Season 2

Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 2 Premiere

The Cleaning Lady: Season 3 Premiere

Port Protection Alaska: Complete Season 7 PEACOCK

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Premonition, 2023

She Said, 2022

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

March 7 NETFLIX

The Gentlemen (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES

I Am Woman

Pokémon Horizons: The Series (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Signal (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES MAX

The Dog House: UK, Season 5 (Max Original) PRIME VIDEO

Divergent (2014)

Marlowe (2023)

Ricky Stanicky (2024) HULU

The Masked Singer: Season 11 Premiere

Animal Control: Season 2 Premiere

30 Something Grandma: Complete Season 1

Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story

Alone: Complete Season 10

Hoarders: Complete Season 14

My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 1 PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Erika Jayne: Bet it All on Blonde, 2024 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

March 8 NETFLIX

Blown Away: Season 4 (CA) – NETFLIX SERIES

Damsel – NETFLIX FILM MAX

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic: Grumpy's Ginormous Adventure (Special)

Gold Rush: White Water (Discovery Channel)

A Star Is Born (2018)

Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

Tiny Toons Looniversity: Spring Break (Special)

Wonka (2024) DISNEY+

Cinderella (2015) HULU

Cash Out PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 9 NETFLIX

Queen of Tears (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

NHL Big City Greens Classic – Livestream at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET PEACOCK

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

March 10 PEACOCK

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

March 11 NETFLIX

CoComelon: Season 10

Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) – NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Lakefront Empire (HGTV) PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The McBee Dynasty: The Real American Cowboys, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 12 NETFLIX

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4

Steve Treviño: Simple Man – NETFLIX COMEDY

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY MAX

7 Little Johnsons, Season 14 (TLC)

Fixer To Fabulous: Italiano (HGTV)

The Lionheart (HBO Original)

The Many Lives of Martha Stewart (CNN Original)

Wildcard Kitchen (Food Network) PRIME VIDEO

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (2023) HULU

Blackfish PEACOCK

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

March 13 NETFLIX

Bandits (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Vacation (2015) DISNEY+

Morphle (Shorts) (S1, 14 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 306 "Infiltration", Episode 307 "Extraction" PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Password, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

March 14 NETFLIX

24 Hours with Gaspar (ID) – NETFLIX FILM

Art of Love (TR) – NETFLIX FILM

Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2

Girls5eva: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (PH) – NETFLIX COMEDY MAX

The Girls on the Bus (Max Original)

Justice, USA (Max Original) PRIME VIDEO

Invincible S2, Part 2 (2024)

Frida (2024) HULU

Deliciously Twisted Classics: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 23

Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini

The Stones and Brian Jones PEACOCK

Apples Never Fall, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes

March 15 NETFLIX

Chicken Nugget (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Irish Wish – NETFLIX FILM

Iron Reign (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES

Murder Mubarak (IN) – NETFLIX FILM

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (FR) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY MAX

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 10 (TLC)

Dream Scenario (2023) (A24)

Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 1-4A (Discovery LATAM) DISNEY+

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) – Premiere APPLE TV+

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy Season 2

Manhunt PRIME VIDEO

NWSL on Prime Video (2024) HULU

Grey's Anatomy: Season 20 Premiere

Station 19: Season 7 Premiere

9-1-1: Season 7 Premiere

Diggers

Children of the Corn (2023)

Life Partners

Taken

Taken 2

360 PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Trolls: Band Together, 2023 (Peacock Exclusive)

Trolls Band Together Sing-Along, 2023

March 16 MAX

The Pioneer Woman, Season 36 (Food Network) PEACOCK

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)

March 17 NETFLIX

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner

30 for 30: Survive and Advance

30 for 30: The Fab Five MAX

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 (TLC)

Mary Makes It Easy, Season 3 (Food Network)

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (ID) PRIME VIDEO

The Captive (2014)

Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain (2023) HULU

St. Patrick's Day Parade: Livestream PEACOCK

Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)

March 18 NETFLIX

Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2

Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

Young Royals Forever (SE) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Nanny, Seasons 1-6, All Episodes

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Stormy, 2024 (Peacock Original)

March 19 NETFLIX

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership – NETFLIX COMEDY

Forever Queens: Season 2 (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES

Physical: 100: Season 2 (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 3 (Discovery Channel) DISNEY+

Photographer – All Episodes Streaming PRIME VIDEO

Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés (2024)

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) HULU

Photographer: Season 1 Premiere PEACOCK

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

March 20 NETFLIX

Bodies Bodies Bodies DISNEY+

Life Below Zero (S22, 9 episodes)

Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 18 episodes)

X-Men '97 – Premiere

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 308 "Bad Territory" APPLE TV+

Palm Royale HULU

Life Below Zero: Complete Season 22 PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Violent Night, 2022

March 21 NETFLIX

3 Body Problem – NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Down Home Fab, Season 2 (HGTV)

House Hunters: All Stars (HGTV) PRIME VIDEO

Road House (2024) HULU

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: Documentary Premiere

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19B

I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 2

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 21

Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes

March 22 NETFLIX

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Casagrandes Movie – NETFLIX FAMILY

El Paseo 7

On The Line

SHIRLEY – NETFLIX FILM HULU

Davey & Jonesie's Locker: Complete Season 1

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (Dubbed, Subbed) PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

On Fire, 2023

March 23 MAX

Design Goals (Magnolia Network) PRIME VIDEO

Wrath of Man (2021) PEACOCK

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

March 24 HULU

One Shot

Skyfire PEACOCK

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

March 25 NETFLIX

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 9 – NETFLIX FAMILY MAX

Lethally Blonde (ID)

Mean Girl Murders, Season 2 (ID) HULU

Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)

Charlie's Angels (2019) PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

March 26 NETFLIX

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns – NETFLIX COMEDY MAX

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2A (Cartoon Network) PRIME VIDEO

Tig Notaro: Hello Again (2024)

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) HULU

DC League of Super-Pets

Montana Story PEACOCK

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Fatal Family Feuds, Season 1, All Episodes (Oxygen)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

March 27 NETFLIX

The Believers (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES

The Conners: Seasons 1-5

No Pressure (PL) – NETFLIX FILM

Rest In Peace (AR) – NETFLIX FILM

Testament: The Story of Moses – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S7, 7 episodes)

Random Rings (Shorts) (S3, 6 episodes)

X-Men '97 – New Episode

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 309 "The Harbinger" HULU

Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Complete Season 7

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed) PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Tár, 2022

The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

March 28 MAX

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room, Season 3 (Discovery Channel) PRIME VIDEO

American Rust: Broken Justice (2024)

The Baxters (2024)

HOPE ON THE STREET (2024) HULU

We Were The Lucky Ones: Complete Season 1

Spy X Family: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)

Beyond the Headlines: The Series: Complete Season 1

Cultureshock: Complete Season 1

Cult Justice: Complete Season 1

Secrets of Penthouse: Complete Season 1

To Kill a Stepfather

$100 Makeover: Complete Season 1

24 Hour Flip: Complete Season 1 PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors Australia, Season 2, All Episodes

The Traitors New Zealand, Season 1, New Episodes

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes

March 29 NETFLIX

The Beautiful Game – NETFLIX FILM

Heart of the Hunter (ZA) – NETFLIX FILM

Is It Cake?: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Wages of Fear (FR) – NETFLIX FILM MAX

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 47 (Food Network)

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO Original) DISNEY+

Madu – Premiere

Renegade Nell – Premiere (All Episodes Streaming) APPLE TV+

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Season 2 PRIME VIDEO

The Imitation Game (2014) HULU

Fright Krewe: Complete Season 2

Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dubbed, Subbed)

Paint PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Fright Krewe, Season 2, All Episodes

March 30 NETFLIX

Vikings: Seasons 1-6 MAX

Guy's Ranch Kitchen, Season 7 (Food Network) PRIME VIDEO

Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) HULU

FX's SPERMWORLD: Documentary Premiere

A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express PEACOCK

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

