The Best Items For Watching Paramount+'s Movies, Shows and Specials This Holiday Season

Paramount+ has become one of the most popular streaming services over the past few years, and there are a number of devices that subscribers can use to check out the platform's catalog this Christmas. Launched in 2021, Paramount+ brings together tons of great TV shows and movies from all over the Paramount Global family, all into one streaming location. Not only do subscribers get to see shows and movies they already love, but brand new content is available as well — and more is coming.

Right now on Paramount+, subscribers can watch original series such as Mayor of Kingstown from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, and the new Frasier revival series. There are also some great programming for kids and families, including Good Burger 2, and the SpongeBob Squarepants holiday special, Twas The Night Before Spongemas. Plus, right now new subscribers can get a free trial subscription to Paramount+ by clicking here, giving them an opportunity to see firsthand all that the streamer has to offer! With all the amazing content, subscribers are definitely going to want to invest in a solid streaming device, and we have a few suggestions...

Roku Express 4K+

First up is the Roku Express 4K+, "the easy way to start streaming in brilliant 4K picture and vivid HDR color. Enjoy a smooth streaming experience with faster wireless performance, even with multiple streaming devices connected to your network." The device also comes with a remote, but never fear if you misplace it, because the Roku app available on mobile devices (phones, tablets) lets you access a free Bluetooth remote function.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet



(Photo: Amazon)

Maybe a mobile option is preferable for you, and if that's the case then Amazon has a great deal on the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet now. This handheld tablet has access to download the Paramount+ app, among many others. This puts tons of available content right at your fingertips on a screen bigger than a cell phone

Fire TV Stick 4K

While we're talking Fire devices, the Fire TV Stick 4K is another great way of getting Paramount+ right on your own TV. Similar to the Roku stick, this device plugs right into your television and gives you access to tons of content. This is a great option for anyone who may already have other Amazon devices and wants to keep their home tech in sync.

Amazon Fire TV 40" 2-Series

(Photo: Amazon)

Since we're already on the topic of Amazon Fire devices, why not just close out the trifecta. If you might already be in the market for a new TV, how about one that is Amazon Fire-enabled. This 40-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series is available at an incredible price right now, and has the ability to host the Paramount+ app right on the main home screen, so there's no having to set up an extra device in order to check out the great content available.

Chromecast with Google TV

(Photo: Amazon / Google)

Last, but certainly not least, if keeping it basic is your goal, the Chromecast with Google TV is perfect. Functioning much like the Fire Stick and the Roku Streaming Stick, this plugs directly into your TV and allows you the ability to stream movies and TV shows.