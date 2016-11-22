Ben Stiller Urges Men to Get Tested in Wake of His Own Prostate Cancer Scare

Ben Stiller revealed that he has fully recovered after being treated for prostate cancer, but that doesn’t mean it is no longer a part of his life and he is now taking the chance to encourage other men to get checked.

During an interview with the TODAY show, the actor revealed that he is cancer-free.

“I’m doing great,” the 50-year-old father said. “I was really fortunate that my course of treatment was basically an operation, and that was it.”

The actor credits his doctor’s insistence on regular testing for detecting the cancer early enough to treat it fairly easily.

“It’s a whole new world, so you need to educate yourself. For me, it was learning what the options were,” he shared.

He says he is grateful that he didn’t wait to take the PSA test until later.

“I don’t know if I would have had as easy a course of treatment or the prognosis that I had,” the Zoolander star admitted.

We’re happy to hear the actor is feeling well and spreading the word about a very important issue.