Beloved TikTok Star Bella Brave Dead at 10

Beloved TikTok star Bella Thomson, better known as Bella Brave, has died. She was 10. PEOPLE reports that Brave's mother, Kyla Thomson, confirmed the sad news that her daughter passed away "peacefully" on Sunday, July 14.

"Our brave girl left her legacy here on earth to dance on streets of gold July 14th 2024 at 4:19 p.m. ET," Thomson's mother wrote in a caption on video of her daughter dancing, sorrowfully adding,"Bella passed peacefully in our arms." Kyla continued, "Please keep her name on your lips, her memories alive and her bravery in your hearts. Please share with us every detail of how she touched your life or kept you brave."

Kyla then concluded her post, "Bella would want you to remember; God is love, be brave and you are never too old to bring a stuffy."

In a statement to PEOPLE, Kyla added, "Everything is hard without her. Please help me let the world know I need them to share with us how Bella touched their lives, helped them or how she lives on in their hearts & lives." She continued, "Don't ever stop sharing her love and light. Don't let her memory ever fade. Continue to be brave, be closer to God and love each other fiercely, for her. Though she be but little, she is fierce."

Bella Brave quickly became a viral star after her parents Kyla and Lyle began documenting her life living with multiple life-threatening health issues, including a rare bowel illness — Hirschsprung's disease — as well as severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID). Sadly, the vibrant TikTok star was a placed in medically induced coma 10 days prior to her death, after suffering complications from a viral infection in her lungs.

At this time, the family gas not announced and memorial plans, but a GoFundMe has been set up for fans and followers who would like to show support.