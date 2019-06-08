Belmont Stakes 2019: How to Watch, What Time, What Channel

The 2019 Belmont Stakes is coming up this weekend, but some fans are probably wondering how they can watch the big race.

The 151st running of the Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, and race fans can watch it on NBC. Fans may also be able to stream the race on nbcsports.com.

According to The Tennessean, the race will begin at approximately 6:38 p.m. ET.

The Belmont Stakes is one of the the three American Triple Crown races, along with the the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes.

According to CBS Sports, the Belmont Stakes is actually the longest of the races, coming in at 1.5 miles.

Tune-in for more coverage of the @BelmontStakes Racing Festival featuring #BelmontStakes contender highlights today with America’s Day at the Races! 📺 MSG+ 4-4:30pm

FS2 – 6:30-7pm pic.twitter.com/KX90knlICX — Belmont Stakes (@BelmontStakes) June 7, 2019

Many believe that the race is called the Belmont Stakes because it is held in Belmont, New York, but in actuality the race takes place in Elmont, New York.

Elmont is also known for Belmont Park — the home of the Stakes race — which was originally built by one August Belmont Jr. in the early 1900s.

There are 10 horses set to run in the Belmont Stakes who all also won in another Triple Crwin race event, and they are as follows: Tacitus, War of Will, Master Fencer, Intrepid Heart, Bourbon War, Everfast, Sir Winston, Spinoff, Tax, and Joevia.

As far as the odds of winning go, War of Will is currently leading with 2/1 odds of being crowned the champion, per CBS Sports.

What War of Will wants War of Will gets 🤣 @markecasse #BemontStakes pic.twitter.com/GHvKxgwF96 — Belmont Stakes (@BelmontStakes) June 7, 2019

Based on the odds, there really are not any other horses who come close to War of Will’s odds, but Master Fencer’d odds are 8/1 and Tacitus’ odds are 9/5.

There is also Intrepid Heart, who could surprise race fans, with odds sitting at 10/1.

#BelmontStakes contender: INTREPID HEART Jockey: John Velazquez @ljlmvel

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Owner: Robert & Lawana Low pic.twitter.com/RgHqIX2EqB — Belmont Stakes (@BelmontStakes) June 7, 2019

Notably, both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes had controversies this year, with the Derby’s winning horse winding up disqualified and the betting favorite horse in the Preakness also being taken out of contention.

Fans will want to tune in to see if any surprise moments take place at The Belmont race as well.