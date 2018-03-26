Basketball Player Zeke Upshaw Dies After Collapsing on Court During Game

Basketball player Zeke Upshaw died on March 26 after collapsing on the court during a game on March 24.

Statement from the Drive: “The Drive family is mourning the tragic loss of Zeke Upshaw. He had a warm personality and was a tremendous representative of our organization both on and off the court. Our thoughts are with all of Zeke’s family and friends during this difficult time.” pic.twitter.com/FxQtaJoqbG — Grand Rapids Drive (@grdrive) March 26, 2018

Upshaw was a member of NBA G League team the Grand Rapids Drive. On Saturday they were playing the Long Island Nets and Upshaw collapsed with less than a minute to go on the clock.

He was carted off the court on a stretcher after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest, according to PEOPLE.

The following day, the team issued a statement saying, “Zeke was transported to Spectrum Hospital after collapsing on the court in the closing seconds of last night’s game and is currently under physicians care. Out of respect to Zeke and his family, further updates will be provided when available.”

Statement from Jewel Upshaw, Zeke’s mother: “After continued efforts from the medical team at Spectrum Health, Zeke made his transition at 11:16 am. To family, friends, teammates, coaches, fans & confidants, thank you for your prayers and support during this most difficult time. pic.twitter.com/1AutFtIFwU — Grand Rapids Drive (@grdrive) March 26, 2018

Prior to his passing they also addressed “incorrect” reports that he had already died, tweeting, “He remains under the care of physicians at Spectrum Health.”

On Monday, the Grand Rapids Drive made an official statement announcing Upshaw’s death.

“The Drive family is mourning the tragic loss of Zeke Upshaw. He had a warm personality and was a tremendous representative of our organization both on and off the court,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with all of Zeke’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Upshaw’s mother, Jewel, provided a statement as well.

Jewel Upshaw (continued): “Details of his memorial will be announced at a later date. We’d like to thank the many doctors and nurses at Spectrum Health for their efforts in caring for our son. We’d also like to thank the Drive for the support they have extended to our family.” pic.twitter.com/sSLsWvfTny — Grand Rapids Drive (@grdrive) March 26, 2018

“After continued efforts from the medical team at Spectrum Health, Zeke made his transition at 11:16 am. To family, friends, teammates, coaches, fans & confidants, thank you for your prayers and support during this most difficult time,” her statement began.

“Details of his memorial will be announced at a later date. We’d like to thank the many doctors and nurses at Spectrum Health for their efforts in caring for our son,” her statement concluded. “We’d also like to thank the Drive for the support they have extended to our family.”