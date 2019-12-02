Onlookers Notice Something About Barron Trump in New Photo Released After They Arrive Home From Thanksgiving

The Trump family recently arrived home after spending Thanksgiving with one another, and onlookers noticed something about young Barron when photos and video emerged online. In the clips and pics, President Donald Trump, his wife Melania, and their 13-year-old son Baron are seen walking toward Marine One. It soon becomes clear that the teen towers over his parents, likely hitting a height of 6 feet 4 inches, as his father is 6 feet 3 inches. many who have noticed Barron’s stature have commented on it, with one Twitter user quipping, “Barron Trump needs to change of the family game and go into pro basketball…mofo tall ass hell.”

After an eventful Tuesday, President @realdonaldtrump, along with @flotus Melania and son Barron Trump depart the @whitehouse to spend Thanksgiving in Florida with family. pic.twitter.com/5nifqzsd0B — Anthony Peltier (@_anthonypeltier) November 27, 2019

“Off subject- Barron Trump is taller now than his father. I didn’t even recognize him getting off the plane,” another person stated.

“Anyone notice Barron Trump’s now taller than his dad? 6’3′ plus?” someone else commented.

Barron Trump is towering over both of his parents in these new photos of the family arriving home from their Thanksgiving vacation https://t.co/sdn6AVZs4x pic.twitter.com/Sbu9i9kRle — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) December 2, 2019

Ahead of the Trump family’s Thanksgiving celebrations, President Donald Trump issued the 2019 Presidential Proclamation on Thanksgiving Day.

“On Thanksgiving Day, we remember with reverence and gratitude the bountiful blessings afforded to us by our Creator, and we recommit to sharing in a spirit of thanksgiving and generosity with our friends, neighbors, and families,” Trump said. “Nearly four centuries ago, determined individuals with a hopeful vision of a more prosperous life and an abundance of opportunities made a pilgrimage to a distant land. These Pilgrims embarked on their journey across the Atlantic at great personal risk, facing unforeseen trials and tribulations, and unforetold hardships during their passage.

“After their arrival in the New World, a harsh and deadly winter took the lives of nearly half their population,” he added. “Those who survived remained unwavering in their faith and foresight of a future rich with liberty and freedom, enduring every impediment as they established one of our Nation’s first settlements.

“Through God’s divine providence, a meaningful relationship was forged with the Wampanoag Tribe, and through their unwavering resolve and resilience, the Pilgrims enjoyed a bountiful harvest the following year,” he went on to say. “The celebration of this harvest lasted 3 days and saw Pilgrims and Wampanoag seated together at the table of friendship and unity. That first Thanksgiving provided an enduring symbol of gratitude that is uniquely sewn into the fabric of our American spirit.”