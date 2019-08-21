Barron Trump and Family Seen Returning to the White House and He Towers Over Donald and Melania

Barron Trump, the 13-year-old son of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania, was recently spotted returning to the White House, and it’s clear that he towers over his family now. In photos shared by the Daily Mail, Barron is seen walking alongside his parents on the White House lawn, and while his father stands tall at 6’3, it is clear that Baron is already taller, possibly landing at around 6’4 or so, which would put him on pair with his older brother Eric.

Additionally, in the photos, Baron is sporting an all-black look, donning a dark Ralph Lauren Polo T-shirt and a pair of black pants.

Adding some color to the teen’s outfit is a silver necklace and a pair of white sneakers.

Baron Trump, 13, starting to look even more like his dad. pic.twitter.com/PvZse2aSia — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 18, 2019

Following the release of the photos, many have been taking to social media to comment on Baron’s remarkable growth spurt.

“My goodness. Baron Trump is now considerably taller then his father!” one person commented. “I pray for all the Trump family’s safety.”

Baron Trump is actually going to be God Emperor Trump https://t.co/s21wvFe4nF — level 26 high elf atheist libtard 🇹🇼🇭🇰 (@PMChengZhou) August 20, 2019

“Damn! Baron Trump has grown at least a foot taller during this presidency. Just saw him walking beside his Dad and looked to be same height,” another person said.

“I haven’t seen him in so long! Beautiful photos and a beautiful family,” someone else tweeted.

❇️Baron is growing up so fast! He is only 13 years old and he must be 6’4” by now. What a handsome boy! Love Melania skirt 💚 As they board Air Force One 🚁 pic.twitter.com/NjUS4RstI4 — 🇺🇸Pres Trump R🔴cks🇺🇸 (@RockinTrump) August 19, 2019

“Wow he’s tall ! And handsome hes looking just like dad when he was younger,” one other person said.

“Baron has the same mouth, nose and eyelashes as his Dad. Same ears too. Handsome family. Melania’s skirt is lovely,” a fifth Twitter user added.

Did anyone see the video clip of Baron Trump getting off the plane with his Mom and Dad? He’s grown a foot since the election. Wearing all black and looking very very unhappy, they need to keep an eye on him. — JSEKH (@barbrasgirl24) August 19, 2019

While many have been focused on Baron’s height, others have commented more on his style and fashion sense, with one user quipping, “Baron Trump done got a gold chain and a polo tee.”

Photo Credit: Al Drago / Getty Images