Barbara Bush Funeral: How to Watch TV Coverage

Funeral services for First Lady Barbara Bush will take place on Saturday, April 21 in Houston, Texas, and there are a number of ways to watch the proceedings live on TV.

Barbara Bush was the wife of 41st President George H.W. Bush and the mother of 43rd President George W. Bush. Her granddaughter, Jenna Bush Hager, is a correspondent on The Today Show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her funeral service will be broadcast on all of the major news networks, including CBS, CNN, ABC, C-SPAN, NBC, MSNBC and Fox News.

Many of the networks have been airing tributes to Bush in the days since her passing. The one-time First Lady worked tirelessly to combat illiteracy in her time as a political influencer. She was also dedicated to historical preservation, and raising her family.

Here is a look at how each outlet will handle the First Lady’s memorial.

CBS News

CBS News will begin with two hours of live coverage at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. Two hours of live coverage will be anchored by Anthony Mason, co-host of CBS This Morning Saturday, and Reena Nina, CBSN anchor. Weijia Jiang, CBS News Correspondent, will broadcast live from Houston. Bob Schieffer is also expected to participate in the coverage.

CBS’s event coverage will play on both CBS and CBSN. It will also play on CBS News’ 24/7 live streaming service on the official website, and can be watched on CBS All Access.

CNN

CNN has lined up a special day of coverage for the First Lady’s funeral. At 10 a.m., Wolf Blitzer, political correspondent Dana Bash and chief national correspondent John King will begin live commentary as the people of Houston begin preparing for the event.

Special correspondent Jamie Gangel, who has profiled the Bush family for CNN for years, will report live from Houston, where the service will be held in St. Martin’s Episcopal Church. Kaylee Hartung will also be in Houston for the network, and Kate Bennet will be live at the White House.

In addition to playing live on CNN, the coverage will be streamed on the CNNgo app and on CNN’s website. It can be watched through streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and some Smart TV devices.

ABC News

A special report will air on ABC titled ABC News Presents: Celebrating Barbara Bush. It will over the funeral on Saturday beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

George Stephanopoulos and Cokie Roberts will anchor the program from New York, while Amy Robach and Mark Updegrove will report from Houston. The coverage will air on ABC, though only certain geographical areas will have access to it through the app. However, ABC is streaming this report live from YouTube for the world to see.

C-SPAN

C-SPAN began their coverage of the former First Lady’s funeral on Friday with Barbara Bush Lying in Repose at Saint Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston live at 1 p.m. ET. On Saturday, the outlet will broadcast the funeral service itself live beginning at 12 p.m. ET on C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio, and on C-SPAN.org.

NBC News

NBC News correspondent Craig Melvin will anchor the network’s live coverage of the funeral, beginning when the service does at 12 p.m. He will be joined by Tom Brokaw from New York. Meanwhile, Andrea Mitchell will be live at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, covering the event, while NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss will report live from Washington D.C.

The programming will play live on NBC, and will also be available on NBCNews.com. The website also features clips from throughout the week, as the network has been covering the First Lady’s legacy since her death. Today Show correspondent and Barbara Bush’s granddaughter, Jenna Bush Hager, read a letter to later grandmother on the program earlier this week.

NBC News is also streaming the service live on YouTube.

MSNBC

MSNBC’s coverage will cross-over with NBC News’ to some degree, though the cable network will be anchored by Brian Williams. He will be joined by Chris Matthews, host of Hardball, and Nicolle Wallace, host of Deadline: White House. In addition to Andrea Mitchell, the outlet will have live coverage from Kelly O’Donnell in Houston.

Fox News

Fox News will have live coverage of the funeral, anchored by Shepard Smith. The report will run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET. The network has a number of guests planned for the coverage, including FNC’s chief political anchor Bret Baier, anchor Dana Perino and senior political analyst Brit Hume.

Casey Stegwall, Fox’s Dallas-based correspondent, will contribute to the report live from Houston leading up to the event.