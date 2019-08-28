‘Bagel Boss Guy’ Chris Morgan Cuffed by New York Police Following Incident

The man who became famous for blowing up at other patrons in a bagel shop was arrested on Sunday. Chris Morgan was detained by police at Bay Shore Marina in New York, where he reportedly got into a fight with another man. Morgan has since been freed, though not without some of his signature sharp-tongued quips.

Morgan became a viral sensation back in July when he was caught on video yelling at patrons in a Long Island deli called Bagel Boss. This unearthed a whole catalogue of similar videos, with Morgan getting into fights with clerks, customers and strangers alike. This weekend, it sounds like he was up to his old tricks again, according to a report by TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Morgan was seen getting into a spat at the marina in Bay Shore, New York on Long Island on Sunday. Witnesses said that he brandishing a bat and even was on the verge of fighting with another man at the park when police showed up to intervene. They restrained Morgan, put him in handcuffs and laid him on the ground.

The whole altercation was caught on camera by onlookers. Morgan hardly ever stopped shouting, directing his fury at the police, the bystanders and of course the man he had been trying to fight. Still, the social media star did comply with the police, lying on his stomach with his hands behind his back.

Morgan was eventually led to the police cruiser, but videos from the scene end there. A spokesperson for Suffolk County filled in the blanks. They told reporters that he was transported to a hospital, not specifying whether he was technically arrested.

“Third Precinct Police Officers were doing a patrol check of the Bay Shore Marina when they observed a man shouting at people, swinging a small bat and causing a disturbance at approximately 5:45 p.m.” they said. “The man was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.”

Morgan himself finished the tale early the next morning. Just after 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, he posted a video on Twitter showing he had been released from the hospital. The video showed Morgan in the back seat of a car, blasting “Bad Boys” and giving the camera his middle finger.

“I’m free f—ers!” he wrote.

Morgan became one of this year’s most controversial viral video stars, as people wondered whether they were giving him a platform by sharing his video.

Whatever the case, Morgan’s 15 minutes of fame do not seem to be over yet. He has reportedly signed up for a celebrity boxing match against Lenny Dykstra, though the date has not yet been set.