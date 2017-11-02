Baby Named Frankenstein Born on Halloween

Oskar Gray Frankenstein has a very appropriate birthday. He was born on Halloween!

Kyle and Jessica Frankenstein have known since they were told Jessica’s due date was Oct. 29 that they might have a baby on Halloween. Oskar must have known about this coincidence, because he waited until Tuesday. He was born at 2:57 p.m. at Winter Park Memorial Hospital in Winter Park, Florida.

“He was due four days ago and he decided to wait until Halloween,” Jennifer, his grandmother, told Click On Orlando. Oskar was born after 14 hours of labor.

Jennifer said Oskar is the first member of her family to be born on Halloween. However, her 13-year-old daughter was born on Aug. 30, so she has the same birthday as Frankenstein author Mary Shelley.

“Honestly, I didn’t think he would hold out till Halloween,” Jessica told ABC Action News. “My husband and I discussed what it would be like having him on Halloween and how neat it would be when he gets older.”

Oskar weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and is 20 inches long.

“I am utterly in love with this little man and I couldn’t have imagined a more perfect baby,” Jessica told ABC Action News.

We can’t wait to see little Oskar dressed as Frankenstein’s Monster for his second Halloween.