Parents of Boy With Facial Disfigurement Say ‘Love’ Will Defend Them Against Negative Comments

The parents of a child born in an Uttar Pradesh, India village are speaking out in defense of their son, who has been labeled by cruel neighbors as an “alien.”

The unnamed boy, who is the son of Karishma and Arshad, was born with large red eyes and without a nose. This was the couple’s second child, and they are opening up about the moment he was delivered.

“His eyes were red and huge. He was looking at me and his nose was flat. He also does not have ears,” she said during an interview with The Sun.

The mother says that she has never seen a child that looks like her son.

“I had gone into labor late at night and by 4 a.m. he was born naturally,” she said. “I was excited to see him but when I saw his face I could not believe what I saw. I have never seen a child like this before.”

The child weighs five pounds and has a healthy pair of limbs. Given that the boy is breathing properly at this time, doctors are of the opinion that he will survive.

Since the boy was born, villagers have been coming to the couples’ home to see him. The father says that neighbors think he is an “alien.”

Despite the mean-spirited comments, Arshad believes that the birth of his son is “God’s will.” He says that he and his wife are optimistic and plan to raise their son as long as possible.

“God has given him to us. We will not abandon him. We will take care of him as long as he survives,” he said.

Karishma and Arshad are hoping for a miracle that will afford their son to live a long life.

