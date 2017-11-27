10 Awesome Gift Ideas Under $10

Christmas is just around the corner, which means that holiday shopping is in full swing. Whether you’re looking for a few stocking stuffers or are playing Secret Santa, finding the right gift can be difficult. So instead of buying something that will never be used, why not buy something that is actually useful?

Keep scrolling for these awesome gift ideas under $10 that would make even Santa jealous that he didn’t think of them.

For Aspiring Photographers

For the aspiring photographer in the family or friend group, try stuffing their stocking this year with a universal smartphone clip-on lens. Not only will it be put to good use, but it will also allow the picture-obsessed to take wide angle, macro, and fisheye effect snaps.

Fuel their passion with the KOLPCTT lens available for only $8.99.

For the Breakfast Lover

For the breakfast lover in your life, consider gifting them with the Dash Mini Maker for $9.99. They’ll be able to have perfect personal-sized waffles every morning in the matter of a few minutes, and you can personalize the gift a little more by picking between the six colors available.

For the Person Always Using the Bathroom at Night

Not everyone can make it through the night without having to go to the bathroom, and having to choose between the blinding overhead light or traversing the way to the toilet in the dark can be difficult. So why not ease the late night burden a little by gifting a friend with a motion sensor LED toilet night light for $7.49?

For the Person With Their Hands Full

Know somebody who is trying to juggle too many things in their hands? Get them the Grip Strip. For $9.29, the Grip Strip can hold just about anything. So whether you’re trying to keep your phone on the dashboard or need a place to hold your can of soda, the Grip Strip has you covered.

For the Millenial

Millennials have become known for their obsession with avocados, which may or may not be breaking their bank accounts. So gift your millennial with a present that will bring them the ultimate Yuletide cheer – the gift of keeping avocados fresh.

Avocado huggers, a silicon cup that keeps the cut fruit fresh longer, are available in sets of two for $7.95.

For the Red Wine Lover

Have a red wine lover in your life? Then it’s likely that you’ve spotted a deep red stain that just won’t come out. But help save stained clothing by giving out this red wine stain remover, which will only put you out $8. An added bonus of this gift is that it easily fits into pockets and works on just about any hard-to-get-out stain, including coffee and grass stains.

For the Laptop User

Using a laptop has many benefits, but sometimes the lack of a mouse can be a bit frustrating. Help your pal out this Christmas by gifting them this rechargeable wireless mouse for $9.99. Not only does it have silent clicking, but a single charge lasts 3 months.

For the Person With an Overflowing Wallet or Large Bag

Finding things in the recesses of a deep bag or an overflowing wallet can be almost impossible, especially when it’s dark. This credit card lightbulb easily fits into a wallet and provides enough light to find whatever it is that’s needed. Bonus points for only costing $7.99.

For the Person Who Likes Their Food Separated

People who don’t like their food to touch would be thrilled to find this anti-soggy compartment bowl under the Christmas tree this year. For only $8.49, food can remain separated, whether it’s keeping milk from touching cereal or salsa from touching chips.

For the Music Lover

Have a music lover in your life? Are they constantly sharing headphones so that someone can listen to their favorite song? The Elago Headphone Splitter for $9.99 will make it possible for them to never have to share headphones again, and it’s so small that it fits on a keychain.