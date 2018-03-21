Alleged Austin Bomber Mark Conditt Railed Against Gay Marriage, Abortion

Mark Anthony Conditt, the man identified as the serial bomber in Austin, Texas, had written a series of blogs saying that homosexuality is unnatural, and gay marriage should be illegal.

The blog posts were written as a part of Conditt’s online American government class in 2012 at Austin Community college, according to TMZ. The outlet acquired PDF copies of the killer’s writing, where he espoused an anti-LGBTQ agenda.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yes, the government shouldn’t tell them whom they can and cannot marry, but we shouldn’t even have this problem!” Conditt wrote. “Homosexuality is not natural. Just look at the male and female bodies. They are obviously designed to couple. The natural design is apparent. It is not natural to couple male with male and female with female. It would be like trying to fit two screws together and to [sic] nuts together and then say ‘See, it’s natural for them to go together.’”

“In addition, political protection of a sexual practice is ludicrous,” Conditt went on. “I do not believe it is proper to pass laws stating that homosexuals have ‘rights.’ What about pedophilia or bestiality? These are sexual practices. Should they also be protected by law? If homosexuality is protected by law, why not those as well?”

There’s no word on whether Conditt’s beliefs on human sexuality may have contributed to his attacks on the Texas capital. His explosives took two lives in Austin this month, and instilled fear in the community for 19 days.

Conditt’s contributions to the student blog included a diatribe against free abortions, where he wrote “if you can’t provide for a child, then don’t have sex.” He also suggested that American society should “do away with” sex offender registration, and wrote one of his lengthiest posts in support of the death penalty.

“Living criminals harm and murder, again – executed ones do not,” Conditt wrote.

Conditt took his own life in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He detonated a bomb inside of his own car when a SWAT team approached him on an Austin street. Police have warned the community that it’s still unclear whether he was acting alone. They also have no motive in place for his actions so far.

“This is the culmination of three very long weeks in our community,” declared Austin police chief Brian Manley.