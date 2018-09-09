1 Killed in Shooting Near Auburn University Campus

A shooting near Auburn University has left one person dead and at least four others injured, according to Auburn police.

Gunshots were reported at 2:24 a.m. local time on West Magnolia Avenue in Auburn, Alabama. The street is the northern border for the famed university and features numerous restaurants and other businesses.

Auburn University informed students about the incident at 3:01 a.m. through their AU Alert program, which continued to provided updates throughout the night.

“Shooting reported at McDonald’s on West Magnolia Avenue. Avoid area until further notice,” the warning read. “Additional info will be shared as available.”

Auburn police were apparently already near the scene at the time shots were fired. The department’s official releases notes that officers were dispersing a nearby crowd, which had formed in the wake of the university football team‘s win on Saturday night.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a 20-year-old male from Tuskegee, Alabama, killed by gunfire.

Four more people where also injured at the scene, three of which were teenagers from Opelika, Alabama: a 17-year-old male, a 19-year-old female and a 16-year-old male. The 16-year-old victim apparently suffered “serious injuries” from the gunfire and was air-transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia.

The fourth wounded victim was a 21-year-old male Auburn University student from Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Auburn police say the shooting does not appear to be random. The shooting is currently believed to stem from an unspecified “altercation” just before the incident.

Police say they are still investigating the incident and have not released any further details on the crime. According to WSFA 12 reporter Jordyn Elston, police are still canvassing the area near the shooting as of 8:41 a.m. local time.

BREAKING: Auburn PD is still canvassing the area after a shooting that left one man dead and four others injured on W. Magnolia St in Auburn pic.twitter.com/F7q6ko8gtu — Jordyn Elston (@jordynwsfa) September 9, 2018

Auburn University has let students know the suspect is still at large, but there are “no indications of an active threat to the campus community.” Students are asked to report any suspicious activity or tips regarding the incident to authorities.

No names of victims or possible suspects have been released.

