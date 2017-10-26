Attorney Shot While Sitting on Porch

A prominent Kansas City attorney was shot dead on his front porch on Wednesday.

Tom Pickert, 39, had just returned to his Brookside home after walking his two children to school when police say he was shot dead by an unknown suspect. His wife, a doctor for the University of Kansas Health System, found him shortly after 8 a.m.

Eye witnesses report seeing a white 1997 Chevrolet van seeding away after the shooting. It was later found abandoned and has been discovered to be registered to local businessman David Jungerman, 79, a defendant in a case that Pickert recently tried.

According to the Daily Mail, Pickert, a medical malpractice attorney with his own law firm, represented a homeless man who was suing Jungerman for shooting him, which resulted in him losing part of his leg. Pickert won the case for his client and Jungerman had to pay $5.75 million in damages.

Just last week, court officials had begun the process of seizing Jungerman’s property in order to pay off the debt.

At this time, police have not named Jungerman a suspect or person of interest. They have not yet released a motive for Pickert’s murder.