Attacker in Terrifying Mask Fatally Shot by Little Caesars Employee

A Little Caesars employee in Florida fatally shot a masked attacker who had physically assaulted him, NY Daily News reports.

Officials from the Holly Hill Police Department in Holly Hill, Florida claim that a man wearing a clown mask was fatally shot by a Little Caesars employee after he had attacked the man with a wooden post and attempted to stab him with scissors in an incident that was caught on surveillance video.

Footage of the incident shows the masked man approaching the Little Caesars employee as he walks out of the pizza restaurant and closes shop. Wielding the wooden post, which police described as a 2-inch by 4-inch thick pole, the masked man attacks the employee before the struggle is taken out of view of the camera.

According to authorities, after the wooden post broke, the suspect pulled out a pair of scissors and attempted to stab the employee, 28-year-old Heriberto Feliciano. Feliciano was able to reach his concealed fire arm. A police report claims that Feliciano believe he shot the suspect four to five times at close range.

“It was an ambush type of an attack and it does appear that he was defending himself,” Holly Hill Police Chief Steve Aldrich told ClickOrlando. “This is unusual for the city of Holly Hill and we take this very seriously. That’s why we are aggressively following it up at this point.”

Feliciano suffered injuries to his face and shoulder and sought treatment at a local hospital.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect was laying unresponsive in the middle of the parking lot with the clown mask still on and the pair of scissors lying next to him. He was transported to a hospital where he later died. Authorities are waiting on the Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm the identification of the suspect, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

It is believed that the unnamed suspect knew when the Little Caesars restaurant closed and had been waiting for the employee to leave, as he had been seen on the surveillance video walking around the back of the restaurant carrying the wooden post he had used in the attack.