At 51, Elizabeth Hurley Inspires Us All With Stunning Bikini Pic

At 51 years old, Elizabeth Hurley has still got it — and she’s flaunting it! The English actress and mom recently posted a bikini selfie on her Instagram, captioning the photo “Bikini time”.
Not only is Hurley as fit and fabulous as ever, but the swimsuit she’s wearing is also from her own line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.
Her Instagram is full of other beautiful swimsuit photos of the actress.
Sometimes she’ll throw it back for Throwback Thursday.
Who cares that summer is over? Keep these pics coming!