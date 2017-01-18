At 51, Elizabeth Hurley Inspires Us All With Stunning Bikini Pic

A photo posted by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Oct 18, 2016 at 2:05am PDT

At 51 years old, Elizabeth Hurley has still got it — and she’s flaunting it! The English actress and mom recently posted a bikini selfie on her Instagram, captioning the photo “Bikini time”.

Not only is Hurley as fit and fabulous as ever, but the swimsuit she’s wearing is also from her own line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her Instagram is full of other beautiful swimsuit photos of the actress.

A photo posted by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Oct 19, 2016 at 7:01am PDT

Sometimes she’ll throw it back for Throwback Thursday.

A photo posted by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Sep 15, 2016 at 5:57am PDT

A photo posted by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Sep 9, 2016 at 10:34am PDT

A photo posted by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Aug 30, 2016 at 5:38am PDT

Who cares that summer is over? Keep these pics coming!