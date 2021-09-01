Arrest Warrant Issued After Man Attacks MSNBC Anchor Live On-Air

✖

An arrest warrant has been issued for the man who was caught verbally assaulting MSNBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster during his live segment on Monday evening. The man seen in the live shot is suspected to be Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, according to The Gulfport Police Department in Mississippi which issued arrest warrants on the charges of simple assault, one count of disturbance of the peace, and one count of violation of emergency curfew.

Authorities say Dagley was moving in a Ford truck on Highway 90 during a city-wide enforced curfew due to Hurricane Ida. After he was identified by the public, The Gulfport Police Department reached out to Ohio’s Cuyahoga County Adult Probation Department after looking over his criminal history. The department revealed that a provision of his probation prohibits traveling. Gulfport police seem to think Dagley's since left the area and is traveling in a white 2016 Ford F150 with an Ohio license plate PJR1745. They're asking anyone who comes into contact with Dagley or knows of his whereabouts to contact law enforcement officials.

Dagley gained national attention after interrupting Brewster's live shot in Mississippi, where he was covering the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Dagley reportedly jumped out of his truck to scream a few obscenities in Brewster's face while he was reporting. “Hey, hey, hey, hey. We’re going to check back in with Shaq Brewster just to make sure all is well. There’s a lot of crazy out there. A lot of crazy," MSNBC's Craig Melvin said following the interruption. After the incident, Melvin sent out another message: “This is beyond unacceptable and disgusting. Shaq Brewster was trying to do his job on a beach in Gulfport, MS. Shaq is ok. This guy who nearly attacked him clearly is not.” Brewster later updated his followers tweeting, “Appreciate the concern guys. The team and I are all good!”

MSNBC president Rashida Jones responded to the incident saying, “Shaq Brewster is an exceptional journalist. Like the consummate professional, he did not let someone intimidate him from doing his job. We’re glad he and the team are safe, and we couldn’t be more proud and supportive of their work.”