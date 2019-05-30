Arnav Gupta, Man Who Set Himself on Fire Outside White House, Dies From Injuries

The previously unidentified man who set himself ablaze near the White House on Wednesday afternoon has died of his injuries, authorities said Thursday.

Arnav Gupta of Bethesda, Maryland, was rushed to the hospital for treatment after erupting into a bright orange fireball at the Ellipse park around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday. By that evening, he had succumbed to his injuries, the US Park Police said in a statement early Thursday morning.

The investigation was turned over to the Metropolitan Police Department, authorities said.

Montgomery County Police in Maryland said that Gupta, 33, was reported missing on Wednesday morning and was last seen by his family when he left his home, WJLA reports. Police reported that Gupta’s family was concerned for his “physical and emotional welfare.”

The Secret Service and U.S. Park Police responded Wednesday afternoon to the report of a man who reportedly lit himself on fire at the Ellipse, a tourist-filled 52-acre public park that sits north of the Washington Monument.

First responders were able to extinguish Gupta and he was taken to the hospital. A Secret Service officer was also transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Ellipse is a park just south of the White House, where the national Christmas tree is located.

A 17-year-old girl from Alexandria, Virginia, who was sight-seeing with a cousin visiting from Bolivia, saw part of the incident and captured it on video. She sent it to her father who posted it on Twitter.

The video shows smoke billowing from the lawn near a guard shack and some flames visible above parked cars.

The girl’s father, Krisjan Berzins, said in an interview that his daughter saw “Secret Service agents running toward him trying to extinguish the fire.”