Remains of Army Captain and Her Dog Discovered in Shallow Grave Following Ex’s Arrest

The suspected remains of retired army captain Julia Jacobson and her dog have been found after the arrest of her ex-husband, according to the police.

On Friday, the Ontario Police Department announced in a press release that they found the “suspected remains of Julia Jacobson and her dog Boogie” in a “Shallow grave” in the Cactus City area of southern California, PEOPLE reports.

In October, the San Diego resident’s ex-husband, Dalen Ware, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder after Jacobson was reported missing. Police said Friday that Ware helped to lead them to the place where the remains were found. He was also said to be cooperating with police.

Detective Melissa Ramirez previously told PEOPLE they believe the army captain died a “violent” death.

A few days after the 37-year-old went missing, her car was found abandoned near her home. Evidence collected confirmed she had been killed, Ramirez said.

Jacobson and Ware divorced in 2015. In an interview with NBC, the victim’s family described the two’s relationship as “tumultuous.”