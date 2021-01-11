Armed Protests Being Planned at All 50 State Capitols and US Capitol Starting This Week, FBI Says

✖

Armed protests are being planned for all 50 state capitols and the U.S. Capitol leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration day on Jan. 20, according to an FBI bulletin. The bureau said it received information about a group calling for "storming" of local, state, and federal courthouses and administration buildings if President Donald Trump is removed from the White House before Jan. 20, according to the document obtained by ABC News Monday. The same group allegedly plans to "storm" government offices in all 50 states when Biden is inaugurated, even if those states' Electoral College votes did not go to Biden.

"The FBI received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January," the bulletin reads. "They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur." Federal officials also suggested police agencies increase security presence at statehouses after the riot at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, sources told ABC News.

The update was sent to law enforcement agents in a summary of Wednesday's riot, a law enforcement official told NBC News. It does not mean that agencies expect violent protests in every single state. The FBI spokesperson in Boston said they have not seen "any intelligence indicating any planned, armed protests at the four state capitals in our area of responsibility. (ME, MA, NH, and RI) from January 17-20, 2021." The spokesperson explained, "As always, we are in constant communication with our law enforcement partners and will share any actionable intelligence."

On Wednesday, pro-Trump rioters breached security at the Capitol while Congress met to certify Biden's Electoral College victory. The riot interrupted the usually ceremonial proceedings for hours, and the certification was not finished until the early morning hours Thursday. On Monday, House Democrats tried to pass a resolution asking Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, but the move was blocked by Republican Rep. Alex Mooney of West Virginia. Mooney was among the House Republicans who objected to the certification of Biden's victory.

Democrats also introduced a new impeachment article, accusing Trump of "incitement of insurrection." Over 200 Democratic representatives signed on to support the article, which says Trump "demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security, democracy and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law."

The House could vote on the 25th Amendment resolution Tuesday, with a vote on the impeachment article on Wednesday. "There may well be a vote on impeachment on Wednesday," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters, reports USA Today. Hoyer said the impeachment article should be sent to the Senate as soon as possible for a trial.