Applebee’s All-You-Can-Eat Menu Returns With Even More Options

Applebee’s sure is making it tough to stick to that weight loss-related New Year’s resolution. The restaurant chain is bringing back its $12.99 all-you-can-eat riblets deal — but this time in a variety of menu choices.

Starting January 1, patrons can get their hands on 12 ounces of slow-cooked riblets in honey barbecue or spicy Texas barbecue sauce, a side of fries and cole slaw. When you’ve polished off your riblets, you can order round two — six more ounces of riblets plus a side of fries.

Not in the mood for riblets? The all-you-can-eat deal also features breaded chicken tenders served with bottomless fries. Round one features seven chicken tenders with a side of honey Dijon mustard, fries and cole slaw, while the refill will include three tenders, fries and honey Dijon mustard.

And if you really can’t choose between the two, you can mix and match with the “All-You-Can-Eat Mix & Match” deal and start with one dish then refill with the other.

To make this deal even sweeter, Applebee’s is offering $2 10-ounce Blue Moon draft beers.

The new deals come after the restaurant had success with their insanely cheap drink specials for $1 Long Island iced teas and dollar margaritas.