Apple finally unveiled the highly-anticipated iPhone 8 on Tuesday during its annual keynote event, and the new models will, appropriately, come with a slew of new features.

One of those features is wireless charging, Reuters shared on Twitter.

JUST IN: Apple iPhone 8 to feature wireless charging. Follow @StephenNellis for #AppleEvent coverage pic.twitter.com/I93tPfxPBV — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 12, 2017

Naturally, Twitter users were thrilled to hear the news.

At the event, Apple also announced the iPhone 8, the iPhone 8 plus and the iPhone X. The back of the iPhone 8 is made of glass to enable the phone to sit on a wireless charger.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @Reuters