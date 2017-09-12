Trending

iPhone 8 to Feature Wireless Charging

Apple finally unveiled the highly-anticipated iPhone 8 on Tuesday during its annual keynote event, and the new models will, appropriately, come with a slew of new features.

One of those features is wireless charging, Reuters shared on Twitter.

Naturally, Twitter users were thrilled to hear the news.

At the event, Apple also announced the iPhone 8, the iPhone 8 plus and the iPhone X. The back of the iPhone 8 is made of glass to enable the phone to sit on a wireless charger.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @Reuters

